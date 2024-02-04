Bossip Video

Amid ongoing Real Housewives of Atlanta cast shake-up rumors, Kandi Burruss is announcing some big news. The housewife who has been part of the cast since season 2, is confirming that she’s leaving the Bravo show.

The singer/songwriter shared the news with BOSSIP on the red carpet of the 66th annual Grammys on Sunday.

“It’s funny because, you know, at first I wasn’t gonna tell anybody just yet until I came up with an idea of how I wanted to do it. And then I was, I was like, why not just say it?” Kandi told BOSSIP’s Char Masona. “So, yeah, I decided that I was not coming back. They did ask me to come back, but really the truth of the matter is it was like after having these months that they’ve been, you know, doing their whatever, looking forward to shake up the cast; I was like doing a lot of other things.

She continued,

“I had more time with my kids, obviously, but then I’ve been working on some other projects and writing more in the studio more as well as I got some things that I can’t really talk about yet that I’m excited about.”

She also broke the news with Variety’s Marc Malkin.

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” said Kandi when she was asked by Malkin about the show. “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things. “But it’s not just that,” she continued. “It’s just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

Kandi has been on #RHOA since 2009 and has been on every season since.

Her news comes amid Kenya Moore saying that a #RHOA cast announcement will be shared soon.

The latest #RHOA rumors suggested that Kandi, Kenya, and Shereè would be brought back while the rest of the ladies would be given pink slips.

Looks like that’s untrue.

What do YOU think about Kandi leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons?