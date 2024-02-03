Bossip Video

Despite fans thinking otherwise, Kenya Moore believes that NeNe Leakes’ return to Real Housewives is an impossibility considering that she previously sued Bravo.

During an appearance last week on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy’s V-103, Kenya was asked if she thinks NeNe will ever return to #RHOA and she didn’t hold back with her response.

“I think that door is closed,” said Kenya using one of NeNe’s popular catchphrases. “I mean, when you sue your employer, what do you expect to happen?”

The 53-year-old continued,

“I don’t understand why people think that’s a possibility.”

Moore made it clear that she wasn’t opposed to NeNe’s return to the Bravo reality series but it doesn’t seem logical.

“I don’t hate on the idea of it because I’ve been very vocal about the fact that I think she was great for the show, but in reality how do you recover from suing your bosses and the network and saying all the things that she said? You didn’t just burn a bridge; you blew it up.”

She’s got a point.

Leakes filed suit against Bravo, NBC Universal, Andy Cohen and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original in April 2022 citing discrimination and deplorable work conditions.

“For years, NBC, Bravo, and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated – if not, encouraged – racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements, and actions by their employees,” the documents stated.

After presenting her claims to the court, fans relinquished the thought of the TV personality ever clutching a peach again. However, Leakes dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice in August 2022.

Kenya said she would like to see NeNe back on the program but Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, is unsurprisingly not on board.

“[NeNe] told me to keep her name out of my mouth and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” said Kenya quoting Cohen.

Oop! Not Andy standing on business. In this case, we think the 56-year-old wishes she hadn’t “said what [she] said.”

Bravo is set to announce Season 16’s cast of RHOA and Kenya’s comments on the alleged restructuring of the cast may shock fans.

During Kenya’s Big Tigger Show appearance, co-host, Jazzy McBee asked if it was true that the entire cast is being fired in favor of a reboot.

“Oh, that’s not true. That’s not true,” the former Miss USA replied.

Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Kenya rounded off last season’s cast of peach-holders. Neyo’s ex-wife, Monyetta Shaw, and jewelry designer, Courtney Rhodes, were also regular guests. The latest rumors suggest that Kandi, Kenya, and Shereè will be brought back while the rest of the ladies will be given pink slips.

Check out more of Kenya Moore on The Big Tigger Show below.