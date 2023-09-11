Part 2 of the #RHOA season 15 reunion is so full of secret receipts, “cousin” confrontations, Ralph Pittman & Drew Sidora‘s divorce drama, and a shady serenade that viewers wonder if the reality stars are acting.
After Drew Sidora’s alleged “Munch” Madness with Ty Young dominated headlines, the fallout with Ralph Pittman took over part 2 of the reunion. After confronting “unverifiable” cousin Courtney Rhodes and her fellow housewives, Drew faced off with Ralph himself, Bravo TV reported.
The estranged couple took turns exposing their failing marriage despite the shocking news that they still live together. All that mess under one roof? Jesus, take the wheel!
the fact that Drew and Ralph have all this going on and are still living in the same house?! Ralph needs to pack his shit and go sign an apartment lease IMMEDIATELY #RHOA
— E. (@bez184) September 11, 2023
It seems like there’s no chance in hell that Drew and Ralph will stay unhappily married, but they are sticking together for the kids. The couple shares Machai and Aniya together, in addition to Josiah from Drew’s previous relationship. Drew tearfully admitted that her children don’t know they’re separating.
Drew Checks Ralph’s “Cousin” Courtney About Speaking On Her Marriage & Her Son
While fans speculate whether Ty came between the marriage, Courtney certainly doesn’t mind tag-teaming with Ralph against Drew. For a new, long-lost relative, she sure found her way deep into their intimate business.
“Courtney doesn’t know anything about me and Ralph. He just met her 5 minutes ago. He’s been coaching her the whole season,” Drew explained, adding that she faithfully parrots his talking points.
After Drew and Ralph's divorce watch he and his kissing cousin Courtney pop out (Faylnn and Jayln style) talmbout we 5th cousins 2xs removed and we didn't get together until after the divorce. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tGSa1PwSof
— MellowRellow! (@sherrella2003) September 11, 2023
Girl Courtney is giving heavy spinning on that d*ck energy. Like why is she so invested in Ralph leaving drew? What an ambitious alleged mistress. And that hug …. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/6pGoWK9Ygw
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023
Before Courtney could continue spilling tea that was totally not on Ralph’s behalf, Drew checked her nasty comments about Josiah. She had a lot to say about Ralph adopting Drew’s son when she thought the cameras and mics weren’t recording. She even tried to deny it until Andy confirmed hearing it.
“She was like adopt this child so I can go be in my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills,” Courtney previously said on camera.
Even Kenya Moore had to call out Courtney’s “evil” behavior involving Drew’s kids.
Courtney has that sidechick energy. She’s way too bold and knows too much about Drew and Ralph’s marriage!
— CaffeinatedChaos ☕️ (@snarky_nikki) September 11, 2023
Chateau Shereé got a special delivery of receipts that Andy said were “incriminating” alleged texts between Drew and Ty. That’s just the beginning of the messiness before Ralph took the reunion stage.
Drew said Ty was her girl crush, Kandi’s makeup artist beard and tile Erica, and so Erica invites Ty to the set the next day? All of this after Kandi is trying to push that Drew allegedly kissed Latoya? Now we have private messages between Ty and Drew? Hmm #RHOA pic.twitter.com/BSE18FiNcP
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023
Check out Ralph giving his side of the divorce drama with Drew and where they stand now after the flip.
Ralph Takes The Reunion Stage To Confront Drew About Allegedly Cheating With Ty
Ralph confirmed that he and Drew still live under the same roof while going through mediation. Their tense stare-down gave way to an emotional showdown. After a recap of their season together, Drew gave him the peach she said he’s always been vying for.
Me at the awkward silence between Drew and Ralph #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qsyJcXDQvw
— Everybody on MUTE (@JRzthoughts) September 11, 2023
Drew fought back tears as she explained trying to protect her husband and her marriage from the world. They both said they were faithful through the relationship, prompting Ralph to ask, “What about Ty?”
“Are you really going to sit here and play in my face right now?” Drew asked. “You have always chosen other women over me. You have always put me in a precarious position, time and time again,” she continued, adding that she always stuck by her man.
Ralph is purposefully riling Drew up and speaking calmly so it looks like she is the crazy one and he is the balanced person. Manipulation. He is able to succeed because this is a cast of weirdos and birds. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Q1kuO83Qth
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023
She also put him on blast for quitting marriage counseling, blocking the therapist Dr. Ken, and allegedly spreading the Ty narrative with Mimi Faust. Maybe Ralph is working his way to a peach after all!
Drew pulled out receipts of her own with a screenshot of a woman texting Ralph, but he didn’t break a sweat. She asked if he would “do right” by her publicly instead of continuing to “embarrass” her on TV. The slick talker had an excuse for every receipt and question, including his Magic Mike Live audition, which Kandi confirmed.
I don’t know. I really don’t care what happens with Drew and Ralph. They are not making me care. They don’t let us in during the season for all the years. So now Im like. He cheated. She cheated. Maybe or maybe not. Just move on and get a new HW please #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/uUhvJDwvXr
— esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 11, 2023
Ralph claimed the streets were talking about Drew with multiple women. Drew fired back that he just bragged about “getting bl*wjobs around the world.” Even Kandi had to clutch her pearls at that one.
You see how Ralph just tried to say Drew lied about the blowjob line, but then backtracked like “it was just a silly joke”? Sorry, but nothing that man says feels truthful, credible, or even believable. #RHOA
— So Is The Baby (@afrovocative) September 11, 2023
See what made Kenya twirl into action for Drew’s defense and reactions to the shady serenade after the flip.
Kenya Calls Out Ralph For “Colluding” With Courtney And “Siding With” Drew’s Enemies, Drew Serenades Ralph With A Breakup Song
The “he said, she said” shade took an even more serious turn when Andy brought up Courtney’s adoption allegations. Despite almost a decade of marriage, Ralph called it a “hasty decision.” He dismissed the idea as interfering with another Black man’s chance to be a father.
Drew and Ralph have been married for like 8/9 years, so he has been in Josiah’s life that long. How is adopting him a “hasty” decision? People foster kids for shorter than that & know whether or not they want to adopt them #RHOA
— ✨ (@pinotnoir321) September 11, 2023
The couple both admitted to loving each other, but Drew made an emotional declaration.
“I literally have given you all of my 30s, and you have completely broken my heart every year. Every time I try to come to you as my husband and say, ‘Babe, this is how I’m feeling,’ you never acknowledge my feelings. You never do right by me,” Drew said, explaining how he disrespected her family and isolated her from them.
“Why would you coach somebody you just met to go against your wife on this show?” she asked about Courtney.
yall keep calling drew and ralph liars and dramatic
ralph jus doesnt like drew and intentionally gaslights her
& drew is one of those stick by ur man, dirty laundry stays in the home, no matter what so she kept quiet n played the role#RHOA
— Sky Santana (@SkySantana) September 11, 2023
Ralph sat emotionless as Drew broke down crying, and he calmly accused her of “acting.” “You’re not being serious right now,” he continued.
Drew stormed off in tears while Andy questioned Ralph’s utterly unbothered energy.
“Of course, I want to see my wife in a good place. I always supported her for a very long time. I always uplift her. I’m always supporting,” he suspiciously said.
Ralph, if Drew says you aren’t supportive, YOU ARE NOT BEING SUPPORTIVE! Cracking jokes, being passive aggressive, not actively working on ur marriage is exactly why you are a bad husband #RHOA
pic.twitter.com/DsSLDPfSTo
— Dwayne Paul (@dwaynepaul06) September 11, 2023
Now, who’s flexing their acting skills, Ralph? Andy called him out before Kenya calmly read him for filth.
“You can’t say you’re supporting her when she tells you that someone is calling her a b*tch, and you’re like ‘Everyone calls you a b*tch so get over yourself,'” Kenya said.
“Or making Ike and Tina jokes,” Andy noted.
Both Drew and Ralph are with the theatrics but that Ralph is the kind of ain’t shit man that will make you go up side his head real quick LOL #RHOA
— ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) September 11, 2023
After dealing with her own divorce from an alleged master manipulator, Kenya could beat Ralph at his own gaslighting game. “It’s the same exact response,” she said her ex Marc Daly had in similar situations.
“You side with her enemies. Courtney has all this ammunition against her, all this stuff that she’s saying. She could have only gotten that from you. You are colluding with her enemy at this point,” Kenya continued.
We are so here for Kenya and Andy calling out Ralph's inconsistent, unsupportive and gross behavior against Drew – with receipts! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/NYUrpTzLym
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2023
If that drama wasn’t wild enough, the episode ended with Drew performing a song about their breakup. It got even more awkward with her singing directly to Ralph about their relationship problems. Even Andy had to cringe at the musical confrontation.
I — one of the cringest moments on Bravo and still not over it omg 😭 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/GZgC9XL2ix
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2023
“I’ve seen a lot of awkward things on these reunions, but you singing the breakup song to Ralph was… up there!” he said, congratulating Drew.
Andy wanting clarification if Drew is singing to Ralph 😂 #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/6K664ef2ql
— esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 11, 2023
The messy reunion had every corner of the internet talking about the shade, lies, conspiracies, and even speculation that Drew and Ralph’s over-the-top drama is staged. Check out some of the reactions below.
This whole scene with Drew and Ralph is very hard to watch. I feel her pain and this is the one time it feels like she’s not acting. Ralph is up there gas lighting and playing games, while the other side of the couch salivating over all the tea that is being spilled. #rhoa pic.twitter.com/cBJ9qHokKz
— Capricorn (@_capnocap) September 11, 2023
Courtney calls Drew’s sister a bitch after she told her not to close the door. Courtney is so into Ralph. These two are not cousins. I would bet they’ve hooked up. The way she’s coming for Drew and defending Ralph is like a lover. #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/u2CWzKg4Fk
— esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 11, 2023
My theory is that Drew and Ralph were separated before the show. Ralph was doing his thing and Drew was doing hers. When she got the show they planned to act like a happy couple. However, the show became a game of making the other look bad. #RHOA https://t.co/0D0PyQElDh
— Hadia (@Dboo1996) September 8, 2023
Why does Courtney even have an opinion on Drew and Ralph's MARRIAGE!?! #RHOA
— 🍷Fendii Williams (@FendiiWilliams) September 11, 2023
Wait a minute. Did Drew just imply Ralph has gotten over on the IRS in the past multiple times? No one caught that? #RHOA #RHOAReunion 🍑 pic.twitter.com/Bw29peai8H
— AD III 👑 (@anseldeangelo) September 11, 2023
It doesn’t even matter how long Kenya was married. The point is Kenya is standing up for Drew because she WAS Drew. Some of y’all trying to discredit her is astounding because y’all are the same ones who be chasing in behind ain’t shit niggas. So STOP! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/g6Z8EoF92Q
— prince ✨😍🥂 (@IcePrinceBrando) September 11, 2023
So Drew been going through mess with Ralph for years, even when they were down to the Chicago? You knew your man wasn’t nothing but you joined the show bragging about being married? Now all that bragging is reduced to shame and foolishness #RHOA pic.twitter.com/CyRIgNrmgT
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023
Whyyyy would she get up there and sing that song to that man 😭😭😭😭 #RHOA
— Tea Nicole (@teaxtixtee) September 11, 2023
I miss when housewives was about petty fights and fun shade. Now it’s just vile and people are out here destroying lives, airing private messages and outing people. Drew and Ralph will probably work through it but Drew will never forget the parts these women played #RHOA
— Àyòká Aïsha (@MissVeeDeeBee) September 8, 2023
Drew and Ralph are on this stage acting their asses off 😂 the fake emotions, the fake crying and the deep pauses are hilarious…. And then the fact they had Drew sing this new song right next to him in this tiny space is crazy #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Kd3loslcE7
— ℭ𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔬𝔯 𝔒𝔣 ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔬𝔰 😈 (@aceofzo) September 11, 2023
Honestly, IDGAF if Drew cheated on Ralph. Of course, I would rather she left first. However, this is a man that was MIA in Tampa. We see how he treats her. She’s alluded to him cheating the entire time. The double-standard is reactive abuse at its finest #RHOA #RHOAReunion
— Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) September 11, 2023
they brought out drew’s manipulative lying ass husband, made her sit there and watch him play his tricks, have nobody but kenya speak up to defend her and then makes her sing to him… #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/XUWKBtabBM
— jada 🧚🏽♀️ (@jadaalert) September 11, 2023
Drew speaking the truth that Ralph blocked Dr Ken and not taking his gaslighting yes Drew drag that buckethead! #rhoa pic.twitter.com/ANtgGUrQGN
— Mihrimah|FS |Xanaxyra Tepes |🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) September 11, 2023
Listen idgaf if Drew cheated. I’m glad if she did cause Ralph is horrible and beyond evil and Drew deserved some. Ralph is a remorseless buckethead. You go Drew. . #rhoa pic.twitter.com/ydlzbRibgs
— Mihrimah|FS |Xanaxyra Tepes |🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) September 11, 2023
When it comes to men like Ralph, you gotta remain calm and never let them see you sweat, cos that’s how they win. Notice how calm he talking, while riling up Drew to make her look like the crazy one? Dangerous man. #RHOA
— + N i a n . ♥ (@yourstrulyNM) September 11, 2023
SheByHerself making a mockery of Drew's marriage is confirmation that SheCan'tGetRight! #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/ygHewdxD9D
— DivatheD (@DivatheD) September 11, 2023
I think Ralph is a narcissistic, horrible man, who Drew should divorce immediately.
However, I also think it’s strange she wanted Ralph to adopt the child when he has a relationship with his bio-father and Drew and Ralph have such a shitty relationship
— jeromey (@aspermyemail) September 11, 2023
I think Drew and Ralph made a pact not to mention the infidelity and she wanted him to say he was lying about the Ty stuff. It’s giving they both cheated but nobody wants to look like the bad guy on Tv🤨 #RHOAReunion
— Esh🎶 (@Cx3andE) September 11, 2023
I thought it was weird that Marlo says she hopes Drew and Ralph can make it work. Their marriage is beyond repair and Ralph is insufferable. Divorce is not ideal, but is the way to go in toxic situations where therapy, prayer, and time won’t heal it 🤷🏾♀️ #RHOA #rhoareunion
— AJ (@GoHeadJoyner) September 11, 2023
Hard to believe that Drew and Ralph actually liked each other at some point #rhoa pic.twitter.com/FwcGm83Lf1
— Trezzy (@Terrin37091664) September 11, 2023
I honestly don’t know what to say about this reunion smh … but its probably one of the worst once I’ve seen in awhile….. Honestly they should of had a separate segment for Drew and Ralph issues, I don’t think the others ladies should have been involved! #RHOA #Bravo
— Joey Moon (@hausofkingz) September 11, 2023
Kenya comparing her "marriage" to Drew and Ralph's is…laughable 😐💀 I liiiived when ralph asked how long she was married? 😆 #rhoa #rhoareunion
— cartwheels have no price 🤸🏽 speaker emerita (@hibiscusrosered) September 11, 2023
#RHOA please keep Courtney ass off of next season . She so weird and just too hype in drew and Ralph situation. Drew sister need to pop her in the mouth
— Sierra (@So_Sierra1) September 11, 2023
Everyone is playing in Drew’s face right now and it’s actually pissing me off.
Ralph literally gaslit her the past 3 years and is doing it in front of them #RHOA
— Adjoa Hackman (@AdjoaHackman) September 11, 2023
Drew was raised in church so no she might not be as open with her sexuality like Kandi, so the fact Kandi is having a hand in dragging her out her bi,queer, curious WHATEVER closet as her "friend" is so weird
— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) September 11, 2023
Yeah Courtney ain’t coming back next season. She’s quite literally getting the S9 Reunion Phaedra edit, and as she should. If she’s Ralph’s uncle’s wife’s niece, what the fuck does Drew and Ralph’s relationship have to do with her?? https://t.co/lT1shFhbrD
— Divina Grey (@thedivinagrey) September 8, 2023
Andy trying to mediate between Drew and Ralph #RHOA pic.twitter.com/MrxSxNGNNd
— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) September 11, 2023
What do you think of part 2 of the #RHOA season 15 reunion? Which cast members do you want to see next season and whose peach belongs on the chopping block?
