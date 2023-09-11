Part 2 of the #RHOA season 15 reunion is so full of secret receipts, “cousin” confrontations, Ralph Pittman & Drew Sidora‘s divorce drama, and a shady serenade that viewers wonder if the reality stars are acting.

After Drew Sidora’s alleged “Munch” Madness with Ty Young dominated headlines, the fallout with Ralph Pittman took over part 2 of the reunion. After confronting “unverifiable” cousin Courtney Rhodes and her fellow housewives, Drew faced off with Ralph himself, Bravo TV reported.

The estranged couple took turns exposing their failing marriage despite the shocking news that they still live together. All that mess under one roof? Jesus, take the wheel!

the fact that Drew and Ralph have all this going on and are still living in the same house?! Ralph needs to pack his shit and go sign an apartment lease IMMEDIATELY #RHOA — E. (@bez184) September 11, 2023

It seems like there’s no chance in hell that Drew and Ralph will stay unhappily married, but they are sticking together for the kids. The couple shares Machai and Aniya together, in addition to Josiah from Drew’s previous relationship. Drew tearfully admitted that her children don’t know they’re separating.

Drew Checks Ralph’s “Cousin” Courtney About Speaking On Her Marriage & Her Son

While fans speculate whether Ty came between the marriage, Courtney certainly doesn’t mind tag-teaming with Ralph against Drew. For a new, long-lost relative, she sure found her way deep into their intimate business.

“Courtney doesn’t know anything about me and Ralph. He just met her 5 minutes ago. He’s been coaching her the whole season,” Drew explained, adding that she faithfully parrots his talking points.

After Drew and Ralph's divorce watch he and his kissing cousin Courtney pop out (Faylnn and Jayln style) talmbout we 5th cousins 2xs removed and we didn't get together until after the divorce. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tGSa1PwSof — MellowRellow! (@sherrella2003) September 11, 2023

Girl Courtney is giving heavy spinning on that d*ck energy. Like why is she so invested in Ralph leaving drew? What an ambitious alleged mistress. And that hug …. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/6pGoWK9Ygw — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023

Before Courtney could continue spilling tea that was totally not on Ralph’s behalf, Drew checked her nasty comments about Josiah. She had a lot to say about Ralph adopting Drew’s son when she thought the cameras and mics weren’t recording. She even tried to deny it until Andy confirmed hearing it.

“She was like adopt this child so I can go be in my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills,” Courtney previously said on camera.

Even Kenya Moore had to call out Courtney’s “evil” behavior involving Drew’s kids.

Courtney has that sidechick energy. She’s way too bold and knows too much about Drew and Ralph’s marriage! — CaffeinatedChaos ☕️ (@snarky_nikki) September 11, 2023

Chateau Shereé got a special delivery of receipts that Andy said were “incriminating” alleged texts between Drew and Ty. That’s just the beginning of the messiness before Ralph took the reunion stage.

Drew said Ty was her girl crush, Kandi’s makeup artist beard and tile Erica, and so Erica invites Ty to the set the next day? All of this after Kandi is trying to push that Drew allegedly kissed Latoya? Now we have private messages between Ty and Drew? Hmm #RHOA pic.twitter.com/BSE18FiNcP — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023

Check out Ralph giving his side of the divorce drama with Drew and where they stand now after the flip.

Ralph Takes The Reunion Stage To Confront Drew About Allegedly Cheating With Ty

Ralph confirmed that he and Drew still live under the same roof while going through mediation. Their tense stare-down gave way to an emotional showdown. After a recap of their season together, Drew gave him the peach she said he’s always been vying for.

Me at the awkward silence between Drew and Ralph #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qsyJcXDQvw — Everybody on MUTE (@JRzthoughts) September 11, 2023

Drew fought back tears as she explained trying to protect her husband and her marriage from the world. They both said they were faithful through the relationship, prompting Ralph to ask, “What about Ty?”

“Are you really going to sit here and play in my face right now?” Drew asked. “You have always chosen other women over me. You have always put me in a precarious position, time and time again,” she continued, adding that she always stuck by her man.

Ralph is purposefully riling Drew up and speaking calmly so it looks like she is the crazy one and he is the balanced person. Manipulation. He is able to succeed because this is a cast of weirdos and birds. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Q1kuO83Qth — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 11, 2023

She also put him on blast for quitting marriage counseling, blocking the therapist Dr. Ken, and allegedly spreading the Ty narrative with Mimi Faust. Maybe Ralph is working his way to a peach after all!

Drew pulled out receipts of her own with a screenshot of a woman texting Ralph, but he didn’t break a sweat. She asked if he would “do right” by her publicly instead of continuing to “embarrass” her on TV. The slick talker had an excuse for every receipt and question, including his Magic Mike Live audition, which Kandi confirmed.

I don’t know. I really don’t care what happens with Drew and Ralph. They are not making me care. They don’t let us in during the season for all the years. So now Im like. He cheated. She cheated. Maybe or maybe not. Just move on and get a new HW please #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/uUhvJDwvXr — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 11, 2023

Ralph claimed the streets were talking about Drew with multiple women. Drew fired back that he just bragged about “getting bl*wjobs around the world.” Even Kandi had to clutch her pearls at that one.

You see how Ralph just tried to say Drew lied about the blowjob line, but then backtracked like “it was just a silly joke”? Sorry, but nothing that man says feels truthful, credible, or even believable. #RHOA — So Is The Baby (@afrovocative) September 11, 2023

See what made Kenya twirl into action for Drew’s defense and reactions to the shady serenade after the flip.