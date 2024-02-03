Name a badder duo
All eyes were on Grammy-nominees Victoria Monét and Coco Jones who raised the R&Baddie bar at Spotify’s star-studded Best New Artist party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Whew, they fine!
Best New Artist nominees Coco Jones and Victoria Monét showed love and support for each other on the red carpet
— Coco Jones Source | 5x Grammy Nominated (@CocoJonesSOURCE) February 2, 2024
Guests were treated to rousing performances from 5-time Grammy nominee Jones who shut down the stage before Monét came thru and shut it down again with a medley of her nominated hits.
Victoria performs Jaguar at Spotify Best New Artist Party
— Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) February 2, 2024
Other notable attendees included Mean Girls star Renée Rapp, MoneyBagg Yo, Cara Delevingne, Barbie star Simu Liu, Killer Mike, Blxst, and more.
With 7 nominations and appearances at every buzzy Grammys weekend event, Monét continues to dominate Awards season where she’s also expected to take home Billboard and NAACP Image Awards.
Victoria Monet celebrates her 7 Grammy noms🏆 pic.twitter.com/4rmnNTf6cp
— Shirley Ju (@shirju) January 31, 2024
The emerging superstar is up for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song (“On My Mama”), Best R&B Performance (“How Does It Make You Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Hollywood”), Best R&B Album (JAGUAR II), and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) (JAGUAR II) at this year’s Grammys.
She also received 6 Image Award noms including Outstanding New Artist, Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song (“On My Mama”), Outstanding Album (JAGUAR II), Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album (“On My Mama”), and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) (Victoria Monét Feat. Lucky Day “Smoke”).
And to cap it all off, she’ll be honored with the Rising Star Award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards next month.
Who has your vote for Best New Artist: Victoria or Coco? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their Grammys weekend takeover on the flip.
Seeing Victoria Monet getting everything she’s deserved this entire time.. pic.twitter.com/oSeh7L3hOg
— Papi Bradshaw (@random_weighs) February 1, 2024
Victoria with Coco Jones and Becky G at her Grammy's Party last night pic.twitter.com/DdQ4ILqiV6
— Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) January 31, 2024
victoria monet’s team this week: pic.twitter.com/ZimzD31qvZ
— tay (@plainpotatotay) February 3, 2024
Victoria and Coco Jones matching at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch pic.twitter.com/LpzEtaMsNw
— Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) February 3, 2024
Victoria Monet has all those nominations, and y’all don’t have her on the lineup to perform @RecordingAcad ? pic.twitter.com/0Ddk23v6zG
— kario. (@itsKARY_) February 3, 2024
