Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Los Angeles is teeming with star power as celebs prepare for tonight’s Grammys, and an annual celebration featured some standout looks.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Industry icon Clive Davis held his annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The annual blowout bash that’s taken place since 1976, was attended by artists and insiders who honored Jon Platt, the CEO and Chairman of Sony Music Publishing.

Jon Platt

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Before the big bash, Davis said that this year’s celebration will once again bring out A-listers across various industries.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

“You know, we don’t discuss performances because the whole thing is a surprise,” he told Variety. “But in the audience will be [Motown founder] Berry Gordy and Diana Ross and Jay-Z and Beyonce and Bon Jovi, and newer artists will be there, like SZA, Ice Spice, Noah Kahan and [basketball great] Scottie Pippen and [tennis superstars] Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, I think it will be Nancy Pelosi’s 24th or 25th consecutive year. It’s a unique audience.”

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Celebs Walk The Carpet At Clive Davis’ 2024 Pre-Grammys Gala

Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was “Hiss” hottie Megan Thee Stallion.

 

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Megan wore a bronze-colored Oude Waag gown and silver accessories for the big night.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Similarly, Coi LeRay hit the carpet in a nude-toned gown.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The rapper got gussied up and gorgeous and showed off her look on Instagram.

Also seen on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala scene were Chloe and Halle. The beautiful Bailey sisters each set the red carpet ablaze in black.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

New mommy Halle showed off her snatched baaawdy and gave fans another look at her leggy look on Instagram.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Similarly, her big sis Chloe wore black but opted for a high pony and blinged-out jewelry.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Hit the flip to see who else was in attendance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala.

 

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Janelle Monáe.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The “Lipstick Lover” singer wore a chic Nicole + Felicia gown.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The designer spotlighted Janelle’s extravagant look on IG which also included a matching choker and was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Also seen on the scene was Serena Williams.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The tennis great sported black and gold like Janelle Monáe but her gown was designed by Safiyaa.

“Less talk, more gold please,” she captioned an IG video of her look.

And while Serena and Janelle opted for black and gold, stunning singers Victoria Monét and Coco Jones opted for black and white.

 

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco spotlighted her fun and feathery look on IG…

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Victoria did the same, showcasing her Nicolas Jebran look styled by Kollin Carter. The animal print smartly paid homage to Monét’s Grammy-nominated Jaguar II album.

She later hit the stage and performed in a Janet Jackson-inspired look.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

See more photos from Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on the flip.

Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and this is what she wore to Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy gala.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The “Big Boss” looked glamorous in green and accessorized with silver accessories and a curly updo.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Summer Walker was also spotted at the extravagant bash.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The “Girls Need Love” singer looked lovely in a baaawdy-baring all-black dress and posed for pics with Megan Thee Stallion.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Similarly, Ice Spice opted for black in a Rick Owens dress.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The Bronx rapper was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collaboration and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

 

Also seen on the scene were Monica and Mariah Carey…

Clive Davis

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Keyshia Cole…

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jeezy…

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Tyla…

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

and Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts.

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

What do YOU think about the celebs spotted at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons?

