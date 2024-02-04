Los Angeles is teeming with star power as celebs prepare for tonight’s Grammys, and an annual celebration featured some standout looks.

Industry icon Clive Davis held his annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.

The annual blowout bash that’s taken place since 1976, was attended by artists and insiders who honored Jon Platt, the CEO and Chairman of Sony Music Publishing.

Before the big bash, Davis said that this year’s celebration will once again bring out A-listers across various industries.

“You know, we don’t discuss performances because the whole thing is a surprise,” he told Variety. “But in the audience will be [Motown founder] Berry Gordy and Diana Ross and Jay-Z and Beyonce and Bon Jovi, and newer artists will be there, like SZA, Ice Spice, Noah Kahan and [basketball great] Scottie Pippen and [tennis superstars] Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, I think it will be Nancy Pelosi’s 24th or 25th consecutive year. It’s a unique audience.”

Celebs Walk The Carpet At Clive Davis’ 2024 Pre-Grammys Gala

Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was “Hiss” hottie Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan wore a bronze-colored Oude Waag gown and silver accessories for the big night.

Similarly, Coi LeRay hit the carpet in a nude-toned gown.

The rapper got gussied up and gorgeous and showed off her look on Instagram.

Also seen on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala scene were Chloe and Halle. The beautiful Bailey sisters each set the red carpet ablaze in black.

New mommy Halle showed off her snatched baaawdy and gave fans another look at her leggy look on Instagram.

Similarly, her big sis Chloe wore black but opted for a high pony and blinged-out jewelry.

Hit the flip to see who else was in attendance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala.