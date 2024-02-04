Los Angeles is teeming with star power as celebs prepare for tonight’s Grammys, and an annual celebration featured some standout looks.
Industry icon Clive Davis held his annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.
The annual blowout bash that’s taken place since 1976, was attended by artists and insiders who honored Jon Platt, the CEO and Chairman of Sony Music Publishing.
Before the big bash, Davis said that this year’s celebration will once again bring out A-listers across various industries.
“You know, we don’t discuss performances because the whole thing is a surprise,” he told Variety. “But in the audience will be [Motown founder] Berry Gordy and Diana Ross and Jay-Z and Beyonce and Bon Jovi, and newer artists will be there, like SZA, Ice Spice, Noah Kahan and [basketball great] Scottie Pippen and [tennis superstars] Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, I think it will be Nancy Pelosi’s 24th or 25th consecutive year. It’s a unique audience.”
Celebs Walk The Carpet At Clive Davis’ 2024 Pre-Grammys Gala
Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was “Hiss” hottie Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan wore a bronze-colored Oude Waag gown and silver accessories for the big night.
Similarly, Coi LeRay hit the carpet in a nude-toned gown.
The rapper got gussied up and gorgeous and showed off her look on Instagram.
Also seen on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala scene were Chloe and Halle. The beautiful Bailey sisters each set the red carpet ablaze in black.
New mommy Halle showed off her snatched baaawdy and gave fans another look at her leggy look on Instagram.
Similarly, her big sis Chloe wore black but opted for a high pony and blinged-out jewelry.
Hit the flip to see who else was in attendance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala.
Also seen on the scene was Janelle Monáe.
The “Lipstick Lover” singer wore a chic Nicole + Felicia gown.
The designer spotlighted Janelle’s extravagant look on IG which also included a matching choker and was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.
Also seen on the scene was Serena Williams.
The tennis great sported black and gold like Janelle Monáe but her gown was designed by Safiyaa.
“Less talk, more gold please,” she captioned an IG video of her look.
And while Serena and Janelle opted for black and gold, stunning singers Victoria Monét and Coco Jones opted for black and white.
Coco spotlighted her fun and feathery look on IG…
and Victoria did the same, showcasing her Nicolas Jebran look styled by Kollin Carter. The animal print smartly paid homage to Monét’s Grammy-nominated Jaguar II album.
She later hit the stage and performed in a Janet Jackson-inspired look.
See more photos from Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on the flip.
Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and this is what she wore to Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy gala.
The “Big Boss” looked glamorous in green and accessorized with silver accessories and a curly updo.
Summer Walker was also spotted at the extravagant bash.
The “Girls Need Love” singer looked lovely in a baaawdy-baring all-black dress and posed for pics with Megan Thee Stallion.
Similarly, Ice Spice opted for black in a Rick Owens dress.
The Bronx rapper was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collaboration and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”
Also seen on the scene were Monica and Mariah Carey…
Keyshia Cole…
Jeezy…
Tyla…
and Niecy Nash and her HERSband Jessica Betts.
What do YOU think about the celebs spotted at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons?
