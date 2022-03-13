Bossip Video

Patrick Mahomes marries longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews in a lavish Hawaiian wedding.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his high-school sweetheart Brittany Matthews took to Instagram to annouce they officially tied the knot.

The newlyweds made the announcement on Instagram, writing the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes” along with photos from the wedding. According to TMZ, both sides of family and close friend were in attendance for the destination wedding along with Patrick’s teammates.

The wedding took place on the beautiful island of Hawaii. Patrick’s TikTok loving-brother Jackson was his best man and his and teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Their 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, who the couple welcomed in 2021, served as flower girl for the ceremony.

The internet has tried to start rumors of friction between Patrick and Brittany, but the couple has shot down any rumors and maintained their beautiful union. Mahomes proposed to his now-wife back on September 1, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium on her 25th birthday, the same year his team won the Super Bowl.

While the newlywed couple has not shared much to social media about their big day, you can take a look below to see a sneak peek into their big day.