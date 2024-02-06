Bossip Video

After decades of console wars, Xbox will allegedly concede and bring its exclusives to Sony’s Playstation 5 platform.

For decades we’ve been entertained by the console wars mainly between Sony and Microsoft. In the early days of Xbox 360, it seemed Microsoft couldn’t be touched. However, after the successful launches of the PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, Sony reigned supreme while Xbox tried to keep up. When the PlayStation 5 launched it was clear to everyone paying attention it was the superior console.

According to Forbes, Microsoft will allegedly begin letting their once coveted exclusive release on Sony’s PlayStation platform.

While this has yet to be officially announced, an announcement could come as early as next week reports The Verge.

This would mark the waving of the white flag by Microsoft unless Playstation gives over their exclusives which isn’t likely. When Microsoft purchased gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion they promised they would play nice with Sony as it pertained to Call of Duty. This update would certainly make good on that promise. T

here is also speculation that popular games Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and others coming to Playstation and Switch soon. As gaming and streaming continue to grow, this will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to all the titles released on other platforms for the first time.

All eyes will be on Microsoft’s announcements next week as gamers pray Halo is included in the titles coming to PS5.