Lupita Nyong’o is bouncing back from her breakup and revealing what helped her heal since Selema Masekela’s “recent deception” turned her life “upside-down.”

Weeks after the Oscar winner announced her shocking split, she continues to publicly “face the pain.” Nothing beats heartbreak like hanging with homegirls, and that’s exactly who pulled up in her time of need. On Thursday, Lupita, 40, shared a touching appreciation post for her ride-or-die friend.

Lupita Nyong’o Shouts Out Longtime Friend For Helping Her Through The Breakup Blues

The actress took to social media to show love to Palmer Hefferan, her college roommate turned “sister from another mister.” Lupita shared a series of pictures of and with her beloved bestie.

“Palmer is the kind of friend that I can count on through thick and very thin. We don’t have to talk every day, but when we do, we pick up exactly where we left off, like no time at all has passed,” Lupita began. “We were roommates in drama school and though we grew up in such different places (Kenya and Florida), we found a kindred spirit in each other, especially in the kitchen!”

Just like back in the day, Palmer didn’t hesitate to show up and show out for Lupita. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star described how much she leaned on the Tony-nominated sound designer. Through weeks of nurturing Lupita’s broken part, Palmer “did not tire of being of service.”

“Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality. She made me delicious meals, she found me therapeutic activities to get my mind off things, she cried with me and made me laugh until I cried a more joyful kind of tear,” wrote the Oscar winner who previously shared her “#HeartbreakHealing” playlist.

Maybe one of their therapeutic activities will be listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song, “Cobra.” The Hot Girl Coach just dropped a perfect banger for all the baddies during breakup season. Both stars are candidly sharing their healing journey to help others with similar struggles.

“I will never be able to pay her back for the kindness she has shown me, and the beauty of the friendship is that it is never about evening the score! But I have every intention to try… Thank you truly, deeply, P!” she concluded.

Lupita’s good girlfriend isn’t the only one keeping her company.

