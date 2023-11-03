Lupita Nyong’o is bouncing back from her breakup and revealing what helped her heal since Selema Masekela’s “recent deception” turned her life “upside-down.”
Weeks after the Oscar winner announced her shocking split, she continues to publicly “face the pain.” Nothing beats heartbreak like hanging with homegirls, and that’s exactly who pulled up in her time of need. On Thursday, Lupita, 40, shared a touching appreciation post for her ride-or-die friend.
Lupita Nyong’o Shouts Out Longtime Friend For Helping Her Through The Breakup Blues
The actress took to social media to show love to Palmer Hefferan, her college roommate turned “sister from another mister.” Lupita shared a series of pictures of and with her beloved bestie.
“Palmer is the kind of friend that I can count on through thick and very thin. We don’t have to talk every day, but when we do, we pick up exactly where we left off, like no time at all has passed,” Lupita began.
“We were roommates in drama school and though we grew up in such different places (Kenya and Florida), we found a kindred spirit in each other, especially in the kitchen!”
Just like back in the day, Palmer didn’t hesitate to show up and show out for Lupita. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star described how much she leaned on the Tony-nominated sound designer. Through weeks of nurturing Lupita’s broken part, Palmer “did not tire of being of service.”
“Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality. She made me delicious meals, she found me therapeutic activities to get my mind off things, she cried with me and made me laugh until I cried a more joyful kind of tear,” wrote the Oscar winner who previously shared her “#HeartbreakHealing” playlist.
Maybe one of their therapeutic activities will be listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song, “Cobra.” The Hot Girl Coach just dropped a perfect banger for all the baddies during breakup season. Both stars are candidly sharing their healing journey to help others with similar struggles.
“I will never be able to pay her back for the kindness she has shown me, and the beauty of the friendship is that it is never about evening the score! But I have every intention to try… Thank you truly, deeply, P!” she concluded.
Lupita’s good girlfriend isn’t the only one keeping her company.
Check out who else is keeping newly single Lupita Nyong’o warm at night after the flip!
Lupita Nyong’o Expands Family With “New Companion” After Selema Masekela Split: “Time To Embrace New Possibilities”
In addition to consistent support through more than a decade, Lupita Nyong’o thanked Palmer Hefferan for another bestie blessing. Palmer hopped on a plane for her famous friend and made sure Lupita wouldn’t be alone when she left. In the appreciation post, the Queen of Katwe star said her old roomie gave her a gift that keeps on giving: a pet!
“The biggest gift she bestowed on my life was helping me get my first pet, Yoyo. Now every time I look at him and cuddle with him, I am reminded of the selfless love my sister from another mister showed me,” Lupita wrote on Thursday.
Last week, Lupita posted the adoption story about her furry friend, Yoyo. This was a big step for her. The Golden Globe winner had never owned a pet before and she opened up about how Palmer “held her hand” through the process.
“Introducing my new companion, Yoyo! I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was altered instantly recently, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities,” she wrote.
Lupita eased into the process by fostering before committing to adoption. Despite her past fear of cats, they quickly became inseparable.
“A dear friend (shoutout Palmer Hefferan!) held my hand through the process and took me to visit my first animal shelters. I fostered Yoyo from Best Friends Adoption Center, and 3 days into it, I knew I could not give him up,” she added.
The post included a photo dump of Lupita cuddling and posing with the tabby cat. They already look like a perfect match. She joked it didn’t take long to become one of the pet parents obsessed with their fluffy friends.
“I never understood people whose phones were full of photos and videos of their pets – now I am one of those people! It may look like I saved Yoyo, but really, Yoyo is saving me,” Lupita wrote.
In the days following the breakup news, Lupita also credited fans with helping her get through it.
According to People, she took to Instagram stories on Oct. 22 thanking fans.
“Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm,” she posted.
“And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather,” she continued.
Lupita’s Wakandan wooing from Selema Masekela may have only lasted a year. However, it sounds like she’s surrounded by a lifetime of love as she adjusts to a “new reality.”
