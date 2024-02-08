Bossip Video

Kanye West shares the video for his daughter North West’s first single “Talking / Once Again” off his upcoming project Vultures.

When Kanye West returned with new music in December we had no clue what to think. We learned his next offering VULTURES would be a collaboration with rapper TY Dolla $ign. The newly formed duo held a Miami listening session for the project to check the fan response to the music. For the most part, the music wasn’t finished but one track stole the show. North West’s debut single appeared on the project and received most of the praise from the listening session. Weeks ago Kanye shared a video of North detailing the treatment she made for the video.

In the video, it was clear the 10-year-old is insanely talented and takes after her father.

The original treatment saw her flexing on us broke folks in a Lamborghini but the official video takes a different route. Her song “Talking” is coupled with another track from the album “Once Again” which features Ty. The official video was directed by the D’innocenzo Brothers with cinematography by Matteo Cocco. For now, the project is still slated to be released later tonight but we know with Ye things can change at any moment. One thing for certain is the project will be played live tonight at the United Center in Chicago.

If the crowd is lucky North West will bless them with a live performance but after all, it is a school night.

You can watch the video for “Talking / Once Again” below.