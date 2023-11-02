Bossip Video

It’s no secret that North West loves to roast her mom, and on the latest episode of their reality show, Kim Kardashian revealed yet another criticism her daughter has.

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about why her eldest daughter prefers staying at her dad Kanye West’s house.

According to the SKIMS founder, every time the 10-year-old spends time at Kanye’s place, “She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best.'”

“He has it all figured out,” she explained. “He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

Kourtney responded to her sister’s complaints by revealing that her kids–Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8– do the same while talking about their stays dad Scott Disick’s house.

“They do that at Scott’s too,” the Poosh founder admitted. “‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.'”

North has been known to constantly keep Kim on her toes, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kourtney has referred to her sister’s eldest child as her “lesson on this planet.”

“Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet,” Kim revealed in a confessional. “I’m supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”

In addition to North, Kardashian is also a mother to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. While she called being a mom “the most rewarding job in the entire world,” on an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she also admitted that nothing will ever prepare you for parenthood.