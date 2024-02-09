Bossip Video

Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium and GQ is giving us an inside look at what $2.5 million gets you on game day.

It’s that time of year when we all care about football even if we didn’t pay attention to a single game all season. Super Bowl LVIII goes down this Sunday, Feb. 11 live from Las Vegas, Nevada, between the 49ers and the Chiefs. If you’re planning on attending in person, you know how expensive tickets are for the event.

According to CBS News, the average ticket price on StubHub is around $8,700, and Allegiant Stadium is hosting the game in its $1.9 Billion state-of-the-art facility.

GQ went full access inside the venue to show exactly what you can get for $2.5 million. For that staggering price of course you get suite access, but that’s not all.

Inside the club suites, you get everything you can imagine to enjoy the game. In addition to the fastest stadium Wi-Fi and technology, you get an amazing view. Most of the suites are close to the 50-yard line and some suites have a TV at your seat.

Besides views, you get the most delicious food money can buy including sushi boats, brisket, meatballs, hamburgers and nachos. And you don’t have to move a muscle thanks to the in-suite attendant who also serves guests premium liquor.

Suites range in price from $300,000 up to $2.5 million, but the presidential suite is off-limits because it’s reserved for the Raiders’ owner.

If you want to enjoy the game stylishly outside of a box suite, the arena also has a night club, but to secure a table in Allegiant’s Wynn Club you’ll need around $700,000.

Watch GQ and the staff at Allegiant Stadium explain the pricing below.