Don’t leave your wife around Ursh
Social media is still buzzing over Usher cozying up with Alicia Keys during their dreamy Super Bowl halftime performance of “My Boo” that sparked hilarious shenanigans across the internet.
In the most viral moment of the night, the self-proclaimed playa (for real) hugged the very married Alicia Keys from behind in an unexpected reminder why you shouldn’t leave your girl (or wife) around the ageless superstar.
Before that, Usher dazzled 30 million viewers with a world-stopping spectacle featuring fan-favorite hits, electric choreography, multiple outfit changes, classic Atlanta skating rink energy, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South marching band, shimmying Kappas, and more.
The Atlanta-native also brought out special guests H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri before making his grand exit from Vegas in Archer Aviation’s futuristic flying car “Midnight” (aka “eVTOL” – Electric, Vertical, Takeoff & Landing aircraft) coming to service major cities around the world in 2025.
But it was Usher and Alicia’s moment that really got people going and eventually lead to a response from Swizz Beatz who took to Instagram to congratulate his wife on her halftime show appearance, letting fans know “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing.”
“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨,” Beatz continued in his caption. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic – We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽.”
Do you think Swizz is completely unbothered about Usher cozying up with his wife in front of millions? How do you think he should’ve handled the situation? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Usher being a bad boy on the flip.
Swizz Beatz watching Alicia Keys and Usher in his booth pic.twitter.com/mtHClX5ItL
— lodyy🚶🏾♂️ (@lodyknowss) February 12, 2024
Your girl and her work husband pic.twitter.com/LHfE9iJi6x
— DJ Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) February 12, 2024
Your gf & her work husband up at Amazon flirting by the forklifts. pic.twitter.com/QyqxKO6iMy
— j a d e (@JadeForeverr_) February 13, 2024
Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG
— Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024
Usher dappin up Swizz Beatz after that performance pic.twitter.com/RUlnhI8wnO
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 12, 2024
Swizz Beatz watching Usher dance with Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/q74rw8jCgP
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2024
Swizz Beatz seeing Usher hug Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/KCXf3eRFcO
— ً (@jsf246) February 12, 2024
Swizz beats burner account: https://t.co/IFeLjb5Zet
— Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) February 12, 2024
Swizz Beatz watching Usher hug his wife in front of millions #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MyjtlTKBnI
— nathan (@868nathan) February 12, 2024
Usher to Alicia Keys knowing Swizz Beats watching https://t.co/0cpSH1uf0T pic.twitter.com/zrEH7bqBP7
— Square Bidness (@MuziKyle) February 12, 2024
“That’s not what y’all did in rehearsal” https://t.co/ZLscM2U7VD
— mad gyal bri bri 🇯🇲🇹🇹 (@fapqueen___) February 12, 2024
