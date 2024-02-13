So So Dainty

By now, you’ve probably seen Jermaine Dupri‘s questionable Super Bowl halftime performance outfit that’s sparked a hilarious roast fest across the whole entire internet.

Jermaine Dupri getting fitted for the half time show #NFL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fhSPnAIVXT — Lou Mj (@LouMjWilliams) February 12, 2024

JD donned a short set tux and fluffy Girl Scout socks paired with shiny black loafers that people compared to Wednesday Addams, Eddie Munster, and the Lollipop Guild from The Wizard of Oz.

Jermaine Dupri looked like one of the munchkins from The Wizard of Oz pic.twitter.com/RWyeDoWO3M — 💜һᥱᥲძᥕrᥲ⍴sһᥲᥕ𝗍ᥡ💜 (@KeeKee2Kute4U) February 12, 2024

According to Jermaine Dupri, however, he’s completely unfazed by the (hilarious) jokes because the socks are from respected fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Jermaine them socks being Louis Vuitton does not change the fact that yo ass was up their looking like a lil rascal about to give his Easter speech pic.twitter.com/sg6KZ6eyzQ — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) February 12, 2024

“It’s really, really funny but, you know, them Louis Vuitton socks I had on— I don’t know what everybody talking about,” Dupri laughed with ET’s Nischelle Turner after the memes went viral. “It’s amazing to be up there with your friends and to be up there with people that you basically started,” he continued. “When we first worked, [it was] the first time he ever had a No.1 record so to be up there was… definitely, definitely amazing.”

He later followed up with a close-up of the socks in question, which only made things worse.

“Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!” he captioned a pic of the $565 Louis Vuitton pocket socks.

He also tagged in Pharrell to help back him up.

“I’m just really seeing y’all got me f***dup !! But I will say it’s funny as hell, yoooo!! @pharrell you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n***.”

Hours later, he followed up with another post, noting that he produced five singles that are trending in Apple Music’s Top 10 that range from Usher’s classics to Muni Long’s “Made For Me.”

Would you rock those LV socks? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media hysteria over Jermaine’s Louis socks on the flip.