They Bey-haw agenda continues!

Shortly after announcing Renaissance: Act II, Beyoncé made her way to New York Fashion Week to serve up yet another iconic look even as an Oklahoma radio station made headlines for seemingly shunning her two new country tunes.

On Tuesday night, the songstress sat front row to watch her 19-year-old nephew, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., walk the runway at the Luar show.

While most of the people around her were wearing black–including her mother, Tina Knowles–Bey made her presence known in an all-silver ensemble.

Following the release of two new country songs on Sunday, she wore an embellished cowboy hat, a sparkling silver blazer dress by Gaurav Gupta Couture, and a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

While the BeyHive has been eating up Beyoncé’s new country era, not everyone has been supportive of the star’s latest endeavor.

She released two new songs from her upcoming country project–“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”–on streaming services during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Both songs have been sitting at the top of the country streaming charts since their release, but one radio station, in particular, has been getting heat after refusing to play the songs on their station.

On Tuesday, one fan shared a screenshot of an email from their local Oklahoma radio station, KYKC 100.1, in response to his request to hear the singles.

“Hi — we do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,”the station responded at the time.

NPR reports that after a screenshot of their response was posted to X, the BeyHive came together to contact the radio station and request the song hundreds of times over. Eventually, the station ended up agreeing to play the songs, though many fans thought their initial denial was rooted in racism.

The station’s general manager Roger Harris responded to these allegations in a statement, insisting they simply didn’t know Beyoncé had released country songs.

“We initially refused to play it in the same manner if someone requested us to play the Rolling Stones on our country station,” Harris said in a statement to the Tennessean. “Fact is we play Beyoncé on TWO of our other stations and love her … she is an icon.”

He continued,

“We just didn’t know about the song … then when we found out about it, we tried to get the song … which we did and we have already played it 3 times on YKC, our country station. We also play her on 105.5, KXFC-FM and KADA-FM 0n 99.3.”

Harris went on to say that KYKC is “not a big boy station,” so they don’t always get new singles right away.

“But … finally we got our hands on it, and based on the fan support, we decided to air it,” he explained. “Truthfully, normally we would (usually) wait a while to see how the song performs on the charts and on bigger country stations than ours, as we are just the little guys.”

The station also released a similar station to TheShadeRoom reiterating that KYKC employees are “big fans” of the songstress.

“We are big Beyoncé fans here and really hope it does well, as we like seeing new artists get into the format.”

What do YOU think about the response to Beyoncé’s Act II country singles?