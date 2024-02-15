This year, a lot of loved up celebrity couples got to spend their first Valentine’s Day together.

If there’s anything a famous couple loves, it’s showering one another with extravagant gifts and posting pictures online for us all to see. Plus, there’s nothing more exciting than spending your very first Valentine’s Day with your other half.

Check out our list of celeb couples who spent their very first Valentine’s Day together in 2024.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Sorry, y’all, but it wouldn’t be a post about new celebrity couples without Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The pair started dating in July 2023, after Kelce publicly pleaded on his New Heights podcast that he was interested in meeting the singer. Their relationship has been going strong ever since, and there were even rumors the Chiefs tight end would propose after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday–though, that didn’t end up happening. Still, thanks to the incessant footage from their on-field celebration, it’s pretty easy to predict that these two had a great first Valentine’s Day.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Anonymous tip page DeuxMoi first reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating in April 2023. They kept things relatively quiet until months later, in September when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.

The pair have been openly showing their affection for one another ever since, so they probably had quite the extravagant first V-Day together.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to confirm their relationship, but they were just spotted together at the Super Bowl this past weekend. While it’s not clear whether or not things are getting serious between the two, there’s nothing like Valentine’s Day to make or break a budding couple like these two.