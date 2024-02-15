This year, a lot of loved up celebrity couples got to spend their first Valentine’s Day together.
If there’s anything a famous couple loves, it’s showering one another with extravagant gifts and posting pictures online for us all to see. Plus, there’s nothing more exciting than spending your very first Valentine’s Day with your other half.
Check out our list of celeb couples who spent their very first Valentine’s Day together in 2024.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Sorry, y’all, but it wouldn’t be a post about new celebrity couples without Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The pair started dating in July 2023, after Kelce publicly pleaded on his New Heights podcast that he was interested in meeting the singer. Their relationship has been going strong ever since, and there were even rumors the Chiefs tight end would propose after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday–though, that didn’t end up happening. Still, thanks to the incessant footage from their on-field celebration, it’s pretty easy to predict that these two had a great first Valentine’s Day.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Anonymous tip page DeuxMoi first reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating in April 2023. They kept things relatively quiet until months later, in September when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.
The pair have been openly showing their affection for one another ever since, so they probably had quite the extravagant first V-Day together.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to confirm their relationship, but they were just spotted together at the Super Bowl this past weekend. While it’s not clear whether or not things are getting serious between the two, there’s nothing like Valentine’s Day to make or break a budding couple like these two.
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first linked in June 2023. The couple still haven’t gone public with their relationship, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t serious. According to reports from Us Weekly, a source says that “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can.”
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Yet another couple who haven’t spoken about their relationship publicly just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
The model and the actor were first linked in early October 2023, when they were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City. Just a few days later, the couple was seen returning from what looked like a romantic weekend getaway, so it seems like they’re getting somewhat serious.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December, but according to reports from multiple outlets, the pair have been dating since the summer of 2023.
This Valentine’s Day, the couple showed just how happy they were to celebrate their first V Day together, each posting a picture of one another and proudly labeling them as their Valentine.
Jennifer Hudson and Common
Due to their complicated relationship timeline, it’s hard to know if this was really Common and Jennifer Hudson’s first Valentine’s Day together.
The couple first sparked dating rumors back in 2022, when they worked together on their film Breathe. In February 2023, the rumors were reignited after the two were spotted leaving dinner together in Malibu. Common later confirmed their relationship in January 2024 during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía’s romance is one that seemed to go from 0 to 100 very quickly. The actor and singer were first linked in October 2023, and since then, the two have been spotted together taking romantic strolls around Los Angeles and enjoying sweet date nights.
Halsey and Avan Jogia
Halsey and Avan Jogia first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when they were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss while on a date night. They couple have gone public with their relationship in the months since, never shying away from showing their love for one another–so it’s safe to assume they did the same during their first Valentine’s Day together.
