I agree. But at the end of the day why was she, the guest host, not given the better room? It should have been reserved for her. J Lo was the guest, not the guest host. Kelly was disrespected.

I just want to note Kelly is one the kindest souls ever and quite a joy to work with. Something in this story isn’t adding up. Like she’s truly a humble person all around. Something had to have happened that’s not being said…

Kelly would’ve been okay with the small dressing room if she was needed just for a segment. Just touch up your makeup and hair and go to the set. Nope, they wanted her for a segment AND to co-host for the last hour. I would’ve left too.

Fans of the beloved baddie accused the show of playing in her face by giving Jennifer Lopez the best dressing room. Many comments believed the larger room should go to Kelly as the host of a full hour, instead of a guest for one segment.

On Thursday, Kelly planned to appear on the morning show as a guest host. In addition to promoting her new film, Mea Culpa , she was filling in for Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Page Six reports the singer “walked out” on the hosting gig because her dressing room “wasn’t up to par.” Sources claim Kelly wanted a green room upstairs, but it was already occupied.

Put some respect on Kelly Rowland’s name! The lovable legend joined the long list of Black women challenging double standards and substandard treatment in entertainment when she reportedly walked off the Today Show.

Fans Defended Kelly Rowland’s Sweetheart Status And Speculated That She Left Over Disrespect, Not Just JLo’s Dressing Room

Some criticized Kelly for doing the most, but her ride-or-die defenders claim, “She ain’t no (difficult) diva!” The “Motivation” singer has a reputation for being one of the sweetest and easiest celebs to work with. Insiders at Today added that everyone, including Hoda, loves Kelly. In the age of publicly problematic faves, Kelly typically doesn’t bother anybody.

Honestly shocking because when Kelly did my podcast in 2016 we recorded in an Ulta Beauty broom closet 😂 — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 16, 2024

She was a guest host . Why would they give JLo who is only self promoting her new project the host dressing room!???? Clearly because they were playing a political game . Why couldn’t JLo have the dressing room they were trying to give Kelly…because it wasn’t up to her standard — 🌞The God Within 🌞 (@Yung_DeuceDeuce) February 17, 2024

Sources claim JLo arrived before Kelly to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now, and the accompanying film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Kelly had no issue with her fellow singer-turned-actress in the room she wanted but “didn’t like the one she was in.” After sources say Kelly’s team played “musical dressing rooms” to make it work, Ms. Rowland had to roll out.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” a source reportedly told Page Six.

Nah, it was about something other than a damn closet. The end goal is to promote your movie/ tv show. They did something to Kelly I’ve met her on the set of a commercial. Extremely easy to work with and was nice to everyone. Quit playing with Kelly. pic.twitter.com/97mk9l7RTJ — Jordan The Brand Sniper ✍🏿 (@jbaylorcopy) February 16, 2024

NBC’s studios are in the historic but very cramped Rockefeller Plaza. The location has some of the smallest and shabbiest dressing rooms in the TV industry. One source described them as “glorified closets.”

“They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box,” they continued.

Other comments clocked the real issue might be the show disrespecting Kelly’s work. While she appeared as a guest to discuss Mea Culpa, some of the hosts insisted on asking about Beyoncé and her new album. Even if Kelly would or could spill the tea about her BFF’s exciting new project, she has a film of her own to promote.

I think it was more than the dressing room. Before they interviewed her, Craig Melvin said we’ll ask her about B doing a country album. It was a shot where they had the camera on Kelly inside while Craig was with the team outside on the plaza, and she made a face like nah. — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) February 17, 2024

Then Savannah interviewed her alone and she asked Kelly about B doing the country album, and KR said “I’m happy for her.” She asked a follow up question and KR said the same thing. She was there to promote her movie. I kinda think she was annoyed tbh. That has to get tiring. — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) February 17, 2024

Rita Ora never misses a check or an opportunity, and she swooped in to fill Kelly’s spot at the last minute.

Neither representatives for Kelly Rowland nor the Today Show commented on the matter to Page Six.

Hopefully, this is the last time we hear about anyone playing with Kelly Rowland on camera or behind the scenes.