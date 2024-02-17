Bossip Video
Put some respect on Kelly Rowland’s name! The lovable legend joined the long list of Black women challenging double standards and substandard treatment in entertainment when she reportedly walked off the Today Show.

Kelly Rowland x Jennifer Lopez

Source: Bryan Bedder/Tomas Herold / Getty

On Thursday, Kelly planned to appear on the morning show as a guest host. In addition to promoting her new film, Mea Culpa, she was filling in for Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Page Six reports the singer “walked out” on the hosting gig because her dressing room “wasn’t up to par.” Sources claim Kelly wanted a green room upstairs, but it was already occupied.

Fans of the beloved baddie accused the show of playing in her face by giving Jennifer Lopez the best dressing room. Many comments believed the larger room should go to Kelly as the host of a full hour, instead of a guest for one segment.

Check out the real reason social media users suspect Kelly Rowland stormed out of guest hosting the Today Show after the jump!

Fans Defended Kelly Rowland’s Sweetheart Status And Speculated That She Left Over Disrespect, Not Just JLo’s Dressing Room

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2024

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Some criticized Kelly for doing the most, but her ride-or-die defenders claim, “She ain’t no (difficult) diva!” The “Motivation” singer has a reputation for being one of the sweetest and easiest celebs to work with. Insiders at Today added that everyone, including Hoda, loves Kelly. In the age of publicly problematic faves, Kelly typically doesn’t bother anybody.

 

Sources claim JLo arrived before Kelly to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now, and the accompanying film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Kelly had no issue with her fellow singer-turned-actress in the room she wanted but “didn’t like the one she was in.” After sources say Kelly’s team played “musical dressing rooms” to make it work, Ms. Rowland had to roll out.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” a source reportedly told Page Six.

NBC’s studios are in the historic but very cramped Rockefeller Plaza. The location has some of the smallest and shabbiest dressing rooms in the TV industry. One source described them as “glorified closets.”

“They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box,” they continued.

Other comments clocked the real issue might be the show disrespecting Kelly’s work. While she appeared as a guest to discuss Mea Culpa, some of the hosts insisted on asking about Beyoncé and her new album. Even if Kelly would or could spill the tea about her BFF’s exciting new project, she has a film of her own to promote.

Rita Ora never misses a check or an opportunity, and she swooped in to fill Kelly’s spot at the last minute.

Neither representatives for Kelly Rowland nor the Today Show commented on the matter to Page Six.

Hopefully, this is the last time we hear about anyone playing with Kelly Rowland on camera or behind the scenes.

