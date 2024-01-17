Bossip Video

Are you ready for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story?

Jennifer Lopez is entering a new era with This Is Me…Now: A Love Story that’s billed as “nothing you’ve ever seen” from the multi-hyphenate entertainer who continues to make power moves in Hollywood.

Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, the “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey is an “intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” per the official release.

With the personal film that follows recent documentary-style films by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Lopez “creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals,” the press release continues.

“The film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.”

Check out the epic trailer below:

Directed by Dave Meyers, the genre-bending Amazon original features cameos from Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Jenifer Lewis, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Hough, Sadhguru, and more.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story streams globally on Prime Video on February 16th.