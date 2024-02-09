Bossip Video

The 13th annual NFL Honors took place on Thursday and sports stars and entertainers swarmed Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre for a pre-Super Bowl celebration.

Seen on the Super Bowl LVIII scene was Janelle Monáe who slayed the carpet per the usual.

The stunning singer wore a futuristic Tony Ward mini-dress for the occasion that featured shades of white, gray, black, and purple.

Gorgeous!

Also spotted was Cari Champion who sizzled in a metallic gown.

The broadcast journalist was spotted on the red carpet ahead of a pre-halftime show chat with Usher.

Another style standout was Issa Rae who hit the carpet in a gradient-colored suit.

Issa’s new Viarae Prosecco was being served at the bars for the big night so it was fitting that the mogul was there in her colorful look.

Speaking of colorful, Gayle King donned a dress with rainbow accents for the occasion…

while sports journalist Taylor Rooks opted for something more muted.

Also spotted on the NFL Honors Scene was Tyreek Hill who shut down divorce rumors with his wife Keeta Vaccaro…

Chad Johnson who coupled up with his fianceé Sharelle Rosado…

Flavor Flav…

Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Jr…

as well as Jonathan Ledbetter of the Arizona Cardinals…

Damar Hamlin…

DeMarcus Lawrence and his wife Sasha Lawrence…

Molly Qerim…

and Najee Harris.

The 2024 NFL Honors Celebrated Lamar Jackson And Several Other Athletes

This year, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson secured his second MVP award after taking home the trophy in 2019.

ESPN reports that Jackson won by a landslide and made history by becoming the youngest two-time MVP, beating out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes by just over nine months.

In the 2019 season, Jackson joined Tom Brady as the only two players to get all 50 first-place votes for MVP.

“I want to thank my organization, the Baltimore Ravens, for finally getting the deal done,” said Jackson per ESPN. “My offense [and] offensive line, I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. I’m not out there blocking and catching the ball and doing everything. It’s a team thing for these awards.”

Other winners of the night included San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey who won Offensive Player of the Year. Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

What do YOU think about these 2024 NFL Honors looks?