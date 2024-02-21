Must-see MESS

Social media is ABLAZE over Love Is Blind Season 6, Week 1 where we’ve already experienced hilarious shenanigans, including star Chelsea Blackwell’s now-infamous Megan Fox moment.

By now, you’ve probably seen reactions to Chelsea comparing her looks to Megan Fox while in the pods. In one of the funniest reality moments, maybe ever, she told her blind date, Jimmy Presnell, that she was often compared to the actress prompting visibly excitement from him on the other side of the wall.

Now, to be fair, Blackwell clarified that she didn’t really see much of a resemblance but that didn’t stop viewers from roasting her for DAYS after the season premiered on Netflix.

Chelsea: Ppl often say I look like Megan Fox Everyone watching:#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/zarjAJ9XN6 — Petty Crocker (@SimSim_SalaBim) February 18, 2024

After they met face-to-face, Presnell went on to say in a confessional that even though he was still attracted to his fiancée, she “lied” to him about her appearance.

the editors were soooo messy for cutting to this Chelsea clip like whyyyyy that line 😭😭 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wv3cxUOb1e — rossé (@rossfranciis) February 18, 2024

Naturally, Chelsea responded to the endless chitter-chatter over her appearance in an Instagram post.

Blackwell addressed the situation further on her Instagram Story, reposting a note first shared by friend Presley Carter.

“Thank you all who are from our hometown and known Chels for all of your love and support for her through this! It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything,” the post began. “Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show yall, we need to cool it 😉”

While Chelsea trended across the internet, we watched another standout Amber Desiree “AD” Smith grapple with doubts over her match before ultimately leaving the pods with Clay Gravesande who she admitted to Us Weekly is a “walking red flag.”

While dating in the pods, Clay admitted how important physical attraction was for him, insisting he couldn’t propose to AD without knowing a few things about her appearance. And, uh, that didn’t go over too well with viewers online.

so love…isn’t so blind for Clay Love is Blind is now streaming with new episodes dropping weekly! pic.twitter.com/BJ9UV4nxCy — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 14, 2024

“Oh my gosh, Clay is a walking red flag,” she told the outlet. “I mean, from the moment I met him, it was [like] ‘red flag, red flag.’”

Ultimately, they got past those issues, and the pair got engaged but will they last?

What are your thoughts about all of the Week 1 shenanigans? Do you think Chelsea looks like Megan Fox? How do you think Jimmy is going to react to seeing Jessica? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Love Is Blind Season 6, Week 1 on the flip.