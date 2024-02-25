This year’s magically melanated Urban One Honors will air TONIGHT and your fave stars are celebrating the “Best In Black” at the esteemed ceremony.

As previously reported the two-hour ceremony premieres tonight, Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8p/7c, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

This year’s star-studded show was once again the ultimate celebration of Black excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music, and the community.

This year’s attendees converged at the Cocoa Cola Roxy for the ceremony that honored the following;

Mary J. Blige, Entertainment Icon Honoree; Dionne Warwick, Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, Living Legend Honoree, and Donald Lawrence, Inspirational Impact Honoree.

During the ceremony, The Morning Hustle host Lore’l chatted with your favorite celebrities in the purple lounge for BOSSIP and the rest of our iOne Digital family; MadameNoire, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, Cassius, NewsOne, and HipHopWired.

The host chatted with a slew of stars about all things #BestInBlack including the best in Black hair, performances, acting, and music.

The event’s “Backstage Pass” host LeToya Luckett bonded with Lore’l over their matching pixie cuts and gave Halle Berry and Toni Braxton credit for pioneering the style.

“Of course I gotta go with Halle—I gotta give it to Toni, Toni made us all want to cut it off,” said Luckett.

Similarly, Chanté Moore sat down with Lore’l and chatted about hitting the stage during the show as part of an R&B Divas reunion.

“It’s nerve wracking when I do my own show for myself,” said Moore who gushed about representing the #BestInBlack onstage which she loves to do. “It really is a personal thing when I have nerves.”

When it comes to #BestInBlack actresses, Dr. Wendy Osefo shared that she wanted to give flowers to Viola Davis.

Check out Lore’l’s #BestInBlack Urban One Honors exclusive below.