Bossip Video

Tom Sandoval, a rancidly ridiculous “worm with a mustache” Vanderpump Rules cast member who made headlines over his “Scandoval” cheating scandal, is apologizing for comparing the massive fallout from his clownish coitus controversy to the stories of George Floyd and O.J. Simpson.

That’s right, folks, a 41-year-old failed actor-turned-reality TV star looked an interviewer dead in the eye and put his story on the level of the most high-profile case of racist police brutality of the last 20 years (at least) and that of the Black former NFL star who infamously stood trial and was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend.

Like, here’s common caucasity, and then there’s this guy.

Before we get to Sandoval’s apology, let’s get into what he told New York Times Magazine contributor

From the Times:

I asked Sandoval why he thought the scandal got so big. “I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” he said, “but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

For her part, Alexander tried to explain what Sandoval meant when he made the erroneous comparison.

“I think I knew what he meant,” Aleksander wrote. “He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

Yeah—also, this white man who got dragged on the internet after he got caught cheating compared his situation to a Black man who got choked to death by a cop while other cops held him down on camera.

There’s really no glossing over the fact that out of all of the most well-known stories to make national headlines over the years, Sandoval landed on the stories of two Black men. Seriously, where did the O.J., reference even come from? Sandoval really reached back three decades for a story that could not be less relevant to what he’s been going through due to his own actions.

But, anyway, he apologized or whatever.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant,” Sandoval wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that this clarification and apology didn’t come until after the fine folks on X dragged him worse than he was already being dragged for the original scandal.

Seriously, bro, it is Black History Month. Save this Caucasian nonsense for March.