It’s a wrap for a returning Real Housewife of Atlanta and her businessman husband. Porsha Williams, 42, has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia, 59, after 15 months of marriage.

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE which reports that the cause of their breakup is an “ongoing matter” and is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” amid reports that Guobadia’s citizenship is in question.

The couple wed via two extravagant Atlanta ceremonies in November 2022 after announcing their May 2021 engagement after just one month of dating.

Just six days ago Williams gushed over her husband whom she called her “ride or die” during a trip to Dubai.

“My ride or die ( And yes he thought he was gone die today),” she wrote on Instagram. “#BeHisPeace â¤ï¸ðŸŒ¹ @iamsimonguobadia”

It also comes after the reality star corrected reports that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its sixteenth season as Porsha Williams.

Instead, she said she was returning as Porsha Guobadia.

Her announcement came amid news that she signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Simon also reacted to the news and posted a picture of Porsha celebrating her “Black excellence.”

This story is still developing…

Porsha’s Divorce Filing Comes Amid Reports That Simon Guobadia Is Fighting To Obtain U.S. Citizenship Amid Previous Allegations Of Credit Card Fraud & Identity Theft

A report was released this week alleging that Simon Guobadia is fighting to obtain his U.S. citizenship, but is facing hurdles due to his “lengthy criminal past and his current fraudulent immigration status.”

All About The Tea obtained federal court documents that detailed the businessman’s “nefarious criminal activities” including multiple felonies, credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and a fake marriage to obtain a green card.

The site reported details dating back to the ’80s including allegations that he married a U.S. citizen and applied for an “Adjustment of Status” regarding an expired visa but it was denied after INS deemed his marriage to be a “sham”, so he voluntarily left the country.

AATT reports that Guobadia returned in 1986 on another 6-month visitor’s visa and overstayed before being arrested in 1987 for bank and credit card fraud — to which he pled guilty to all the felony charges.

Citing court docs, the site said that his legal issues continued from there.

In 1989, he was arrested again for unauthorized use of a vehicle, and in 1990 for fraud. After multiple arrests spanning between 1987-1990, Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) once again began deportation proceedings against Simon. Then in 1991, Simon committed credit card fraud again. In 1992, a judge ordered Simon be deported — he was forcible removed from the United States of America.

As rumors swirled about his citizenship status, Simon responded on Instagram by saying, “i dey kampe, no shaky” which reportedly means, “I am doing well.”

All About The Tea’s report alleges that Simon will soon be deported again. You can read the entire story HERE.