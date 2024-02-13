Bossip Video

Porsha Williams Guobadia is confirming what many Bravo watchers hoped was true, that she’s officially returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The big news about the housewife, 42, was confirmed via an official press release that noted that not only is reclaiming her rightful peach but she’s also signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams Guobadia said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Under the terms of Porsha’s talent deal, she will partner exclusively with NBCUniversal Entertainment for scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.

Naturally, NBCUniversal execs are excited to have Mrs. Guobadia back on television screens, and they expressed that through Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” said Smith. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

Rumors Previously Swirled That Porsha Was Playing “Hardball” When It Came To A #RHOA Return

Back in August, a rumor circulated that the reality TV star was “playing hardball” about a possible #RHOA return.

“Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she’s playing hardball,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined.”

The source went on to allege that Mrs. Guobadia had her sights set on being the highest-paid housewife across all franchises, but the spot was currently occupied by Kandi Burruss who reportedly made $2M per season.

As previously reported Kandi confirmed her #RHOA exit at the 2024 Grammys, so maybe Porsha got her “highest paid” wish.

Porsha previously spent nine seasons as part of the hit Bravo franchise from Seasons 5 through 13. She also starred in the #RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters in 2021 and in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in 2023. Rumors are still swirling that Kenya Moore will also return for season 16 of #RHOA.

Are YOU excited to see Porsha Williams back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?