Social media is buzzing over Porsha Williams, 42, slapping her businessman husband Simon Guobadia, 59, with divorce papers after 15 months of marriage.

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE which reports that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter” and is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” amid reports that Guobadia’s citizenship is in jeopardy.

The couple wed in two extravagant Atlanta ceremonies in November 2022 after announcing their May 2021 engagement after only one month of dating.

Interestingly, the shocker comes just days after Porsha confirmed she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its sixteenth season.

Simon also reacted to the news and posted a picture of Porsha celebrating her “Black excellence.”

Naturally, fans pointed to the eyebrow-raising report surrounding Simon’s fight to obtain his U.S. citizenship as the cause of Porsha’s divorce filing.

All About The Tea obtained federal court documents detailing the businessman’s “nefarious criminal activities” including multiple felonies, credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and a fake marriage to obtain a green card.

The site reported details dating back to the ’80s including allegations that he married a U.S. citizen and applied for an “Adjustment of Status” regarding an expired visa but was denied after INS deemed his marriage to be a “sham,” so he voluntarily left the country.

As rumors swirled about his citizenship status, a seemingly unbothered Simon responded on Instagram, saying, “i dey kampe, no shaky” which reportedly means, “I am doing well.”

All About The Tea’s report alleges that Simon will soon be deported again. You can read the entire story HERE.

