Reality Twitter Reacts To Porsha Williams Marrying Simon Guobadia In Multiple Wedding Ceremonies
Multiple wedding ceremonies? Must be niiiice!
Reality Twitter is buzzing over Porsha Williams marrying Simon Guobadia in multiple ceremonies that raised the bar for lavish celebrity weddings while trending the entire Thanksgiving weekend.
The couple’s epic wedding weekend started with a spectacular ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, which was transformed into Simon’s hometown of Benin City for a traditional Nigerian wedding.
She really had her Nigerian wedding okkkkk Porsha pic.twitter.com/fcDSNnDm3c
— Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) November 26, 2022
Porsha’s Black American background was honored with an extravagant American celebration the next day.
“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Porsha said about her white wedding. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”
At the second ceremony, Porsha exuded luxury in a white lace fairytale ballgown by Frida.
Accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, Tasha Cobbs Leonard led a gospel choir singing “For Every Mountain” as Porsha walked down the aisle.
The guest list of 350 included T.I. and Tiny Harris, Rickey Smiley, Quad Webb, and fellow Housewives stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Monyetta Shaw, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Drew Sidora.
And yes, a time was had!
Porsha pushing all the way thru with this outfit change! She was so LIT last night.😍💍 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7an9P3LOmF
— The RHOA Tea (@RHOATEA) November 27, 2022
Simon did his best to keep up with the bride who turned up all night.
Simon so ready for bed 💀 pic.twitter.com/cgKDVhzFxv
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) November 27, 2022
Naturally, PEOPLE gave us an exclusive look at Simon and Porsha’s second wedding day.
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, #RHOA alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday.
Read more here: https://t.co/3ekWp96WPV pic.twitter.com/lR2XPvDXCv
— People (@people) November 27, 2022
PEOPLE reports that the celebration continued at the reception ball at St. Regis Atlanta where Porsha had her fifth wardrobe change of the weekend into an Albina Dyla gown.
Porsha rocked a new wig from her Go Naked hairline for each new outfit and said her wedding cake was so massive she would need a “sword” to cut it.
“If extra was a bride, it’d be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra,” she laughed.
She also nabbed the wedding singers of her dreams for the occasion as Dru Hill reunited for a surprise serenading of the couple.
“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together,” Porsha said.
If that wasn’t extra enough, Porsha changed outfits for the bouquet toss and again for the after-party.
“I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s my last wedding forever,” said the RHOA alum to PEOPLE.
“Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding!” Porsha wrote on Instagram. I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol.”
Newlywed Porsha joked that she plans to wear out the word, “husband.”
“It’s just going to be like, ‘My husband, my husband, my husband!’ I’m going to irritate everyone! It’s our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often,” she said.
What are your thoughts on Porsha and Simon getting married multiple times? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their marriage on the flip.
They’ve come such a long way ya’ll 🥺🥺♥️ #RHOA pic.twitter.com/6ZmpRqDhbc
— SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) November 26, 2022
Fuck Ciara I need porsha’s prayer #RHOA pic.twitter.com/LPDC1aidP2
— Candiace’s RaTaTaat (@LegendaryTurban) November 20, 2022
I'm starting to think Porsha made the right decision because life wouldn't be that sweet with Dennis and his hot dogs 🤣🤣🤣
— LisaJemide (@LisaJemide) November 20, 2022
My friend just said congratulations to Porsha and Trick Daddy
#RHOA pic.twitter.com/WRWeUhfLPL
— Rebekkah (@rebekkahxtina) November 26, 2022
Whew so Porsha really married that man… pic.twitter.com/Ps5dt2nVVz
— 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Trehugger19) November 25, 2022
So does Simon actually have money and Porsha really did land s big fish? Because this is lasting a lot longer than I expected pic.twitter.com/p6q5GQvHEe
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) November 20, 2022
If Gizelle wasn’t so nasty to Wendy, she could have gotten help finding a better look for the Nigerian wedding. #RHOP https://t.co/maPbCXzOuz
— Wicked Bitch of the East (@TygerLeone) November 26, 2022
When I say Cynthia "Cheekbones" Bailey can do no wrrrong! 😍 Mama arrived at Porsha and Simon's wedding ready to find herself a king, OK?! And I'm not mad at her! 😄 #RHOA 🍑 pic.twitter.com/pv0FDO4uy1
— Mr. Mention It All 📺🇯🇲 🏳️🌈 😄 (@MrMentionItAll) November 27, 2022
Porsha really is the definition of “Don’t let his wife stop you from finding your husband”
— satchels of gold ✨ (@tomshousewasbr) November 27, 2022
Him dressing up in military regalia is everything I need to know about how Porsha's life is about to change IMMENSELY pic.twitter.com/1UENOcB8hD
— Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) November 27, 2022
Bravo really looked at last season of #RHOA kept the cast the same and passed on Porsha's wedding lol… Like wtf? pic.twitter.com/Nc1bd5QcU7
— Anila's Missing Tooth (@irvingbmusic) November 25, 2022
