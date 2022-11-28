Reality Twitter Reacts To Porsha Williams Marrying Simon Guobadia In Multiple Wedding Ceremonies

Multiple wedding ceremonies? Must be niiiice!

Reality Twitter is buzzing over Porsha Williams marrying Simon Guobadia in multiple ceremonies that raised the bar for lavish celebrity weddings while trending the entire Thanksgiving weekend.

The couple’s epic wedding weekend started with a spectacular ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, which was transformed into Simon’s hometown of Benin City for a traditional Nigerian wedding.

She really had her Nigerian wedding okkkkk Porsha pic.twitter.com/fcDSNnDm3c — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) November 26, 2022

Porsha’s Black American background was honored with an extravagant American celebration the next day.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Porsha said about her white wedding. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

At the second ceremony, Porsha exuded luxury in a white lace fairytale ballgown by Frida.

Accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, Tasha Cobbs Leonard led a gospel choir singing “For Every Mountain” as Porsha walked down the aisle.

The guest list of 350 included T.I. and Tiny Harris, Rickey Smiley, Quad Webb, and fellow Housewives stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Monyetta Shaw, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Drew Sidora.

And yes, a time was had!

Porsha pushing all the way thru with this outfit change! She was so LIT last night.😍💍 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7an9P3LOmF — The RHOA Tea (@RHOATEA) November 27, 2022

Simon did his best to keep up with the bride who turned up all night.

Simon so ready for bed 💀 pic.twitter.com/cgKDVhzFxv — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) November 27, 2022

Naturally, PEOPLE gave us an exclusive look at Simon and Porsha’s second wedding day.

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, #RHOA alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. Read more here: https://t.co/3ekWp96WPV pic.twitter.com/lR2XPvDXCv — People (@people) November 27, 2022

PEOPLE reports that the celebration continued at the reception ball at St. Regis Atlanta where Porsha had her fifth wardrobe change of the weekend into an Albina Dyla gown.

Porsha rocked a new wig from her Go Naked hairline for each new outfit and said her wedding cake was so massive she would need a “sword” to cut it.

“If extra was a bride, it’d be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra,” she laughed.

She also nabbed the wedding singers of her dreams for the occasion as Dru Hill reunited for a surprise serenading of the couple.

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together,” Porsha said.

If that wasn’t extra enough, Porsha changed outfits for the bouquet toss and again for the after-party.

“I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s my last wedding forever,” said the RHOA alum to PEOPLE.

“Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding!” Porsha wrote on Instagram. I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol.”

Newlywed Porsha joked that she plans to wear out the word, “husband.”

“It’s just going to be like, ‘My husband, my husband, my husband!’ I’m going to irritate everyone! It’s our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often,” she said.

What are your thoughts on Porsha and Simon getting married multiple times? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their marriage on the flip.