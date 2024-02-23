Bossip Video

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting on new Love Is Blind Season 6 episodes the way sneakerheads wait for exclusive kick drops.

If you’re all caught up (Episodes 1-9 have aired so far) the red flags are waving like crazy and some of the couples who seemed like sure things have already sunk — now that Netflix has you fully invested it’s time to build anticipation to put these poor podsters on the hotseat for the reunion.

For those of y’all who are locked in like us, we’ve got Week 3 (Wednesday, February 28) Episodes 10-11 dropping next week and the Week 4 (Wednesday, March 6) Episode 12 finale still ahead of us. And then there’s the reunion.

Save the date! The must-see Love Is Blind season six reunion special premieres Wednesday, March 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, exclusively on Netflix. You won’t want to miss it!

Filmed in front of a live audience and filled with surprise guests, hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey will bring together the love hopefuls for the first time since the experiment ended. They’ll reflect on their relationships, dissect the season’s twists and turns, and reveal secrets that have surfaced since the experiment concluded.

You heard the Lacheys right? They want to know who all needs to be at the reunion — obviously we want to see everybody who got engaged as well as Sarah Ann, Jessica and Trevor, and if we’re being honest, Matt and Amber. But who do you want the most answers from?