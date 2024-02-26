Bossip Video

The wahala in Atlanta continues…

Porsha Williams’ estranged husband is breaking his silence about the #RHOA star’s divorce filing, and his statement comes amid allegations that he’s facing a hefty lawsuit over an unpaid private jet bill.

On Sunday, Simon Guobadia, 59, took to his InstaStory to share a message about Porsha Williams, 42, filing paperwork to end their 15-month marriage.

“Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final,” he wrote and reportedly deleted soon after.

His words came after Porsha also spoke out and shared a brief message thanking her fans for their support.

“Thank you for your prayers & support. – PW,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a broken heart and prayer hands emoji.

PEOPLE was first to report the news of Williams’ divorce filing on Friday, February 23.

Simon Guobadia Reportedly Sued For $814K Over Unpaid Private Jet Bill

In addition to making headlines for breaking his silence, Simon Guobadia is in the news for allegations that he’s at the center of a LARGE lawsuit. RadarOnline reports that Guobadia’s company was hit with a massive lawsuit over an alleged unpaid private jet bill.

Citing court documents and the story broken by YouTuber Tisa Tells, Radar reports that NetJets Aviation, Inc. sued Guobadia’s business Simcol Petroleum Limited Company for breach of contract.

NetJets, a “fractional aircraft program that allows for multiple owners to share the use and costs of a luxury aircraft”, alleges that “defendants breached the terms of the Program Agreement by failing to timely pay to Plaintiffs all amounts due under the Program Agreement, and Plaintiffs terminated the Program Agreement under its terms on or about February 28, 2023,” reports Radar.

“At the time of the termination of the Program Agreement, Defendant owed to Plaintiffs the amount of $974,213.11 under the terms of the Program Agreement,” the suit obtained by the publication read.

The lawsuit adds that after Simcol Petroleum Limited Company entered into a deal in August 2020 and agreed to lease a 12.5% interest in a Cessna Citation aircraft, NetJets reportedly said that Simcol agreed to increase its lease to a 15.62% interest on July 3, 2021.





Things reportedly went left however in 2023 when according to Radar, the jet leasing company said that Guobadia’s company allegedly agreed to pay NetJets $839k in monthly installments with interest, but only made a first installment payment of $25k and missed the October 2, 2023 deadline to pay the second installment payment.

Ultimately the aircraft program alleges that Guobadia’s company has “failed to make any additional payments since the first installment payment “and therefore wants the remaining $814k owed on the deal plus interest.

This isn’t the only news circulating about the housewife’s estranged hubby.

Last week, a report was released alleging that Guobadia is fighting to obtain his U.S. citizenship, but is facing hurdles due to his “lengthy criminal past and his current fraudulent immigration status.”

Despite that news, a source told PEOPLE that the businessman’s divorce is due to an “ongoing issue” unrelated to his citizenship status.

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s divorce?