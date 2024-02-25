Bossip Video
1 of 13

Big Fight Weekend Hosted By Rick Ross

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

By now, you’ve probably seen the messy chitter-chatter over Porsha Williams, 42, slapping her “businessman” husband Simon Guobadia, 59, with divorce papers after 15 months of marriage.

The not-very-shocking news was confirmed by PEOPLE which reports that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter” and is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” amid reports that Guobadia’s citizenship is in jeopardy.

The couple wed in two extravagant Atlanta ceremonies in November 2022 after announcing their May 2021 engagement after only one month of dating.

Hours into the social media hysteria, Porsha broke her silence by posting a short statement on her Instagram page, saying, “Thank you for your prayers and support” with a broken heart and prayer hand emojis.

Simon posted a short statement of his own, saying, “Will stop loving my wife when the divorce is final,” which probably wasn’t intended to be shady despite it sounding a liiittle shady.

Interestingly, the shocker comes just days after Porsha confirmed she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its sixteenth season.

Naturally, fans pointed to the eyebrow-raising report surrounding Simon’s fight to obtain his U.S. citizenship as the cause of Porsha’s divorce filing.

All About The Tea obtained federal court documents detailing the businessman’s “nefarious criminal activities” including multiple felonies, credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and a fake marriage to obtain a green card.

The site reported details dating back to the ’80s including allegations that he married a U.S. citizen and applied for an “Adjustment of Status” regarding an expired visa but was denied after INS deemed his marriage to be a “sham,” so he voluntarily left the country.

All About The Tea’s report alleges that Simon will soon be deported again. You can read the entire story HERE.

Do you think Porsha knew about Simon’s alleged scams before she married him? How long do you think it will take Porsha to pop out with a new rich boo? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Porsha’s divorce filing on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.