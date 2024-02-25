By now, you’ve probably seen the messy chitter-chatter over Porsha Williams, 42, slapping her “businessman” husband Simon Guobadia, 59, with divorce papers after 15 months of marriage.

Porsha snatched that man from boring falyn and got a spin off with Simon & Dennis, an nbc production deal and a fat check for returning to rhoa with an immigration scandal and a divorce storyline locked and loaded. A Duchess of deception pic.twitter.com/kKT6sTHV9e https://t.co/5bKSWTbmp1 — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) February 23, 2024

The not-very-shocking news was confirmed by PEOPLE which reports that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter” and is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” amid reports that Guobadia’s citizenship is in jeopardy.

Bravo producers waited until Porsha signed that contract to leak the tea on Simon #RHOA pic.twitter.com/aYTFuJoJdn — Where is your income, Roach??? (@ICameFromJesus1) February 18, 2024

The couple wed in two extravagant Atlanta ceremonies in November 2022 after announcing their May 2021 engagement after only one month of dating.

Hours into the social media hysteria, Porsha broke her silence by posting a short statement on her Instagram page, saying, “Thank you for your prayers and support” with a broken heart and prayer hand emojis.

Porsha finally breaks her social media silence since filing for divorce from Simon. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/apNn0X0bbG — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) February 25, 2024

Simon posted a short statement of his own, saying, “Will stop loving my wife when the divorce is final,” which probably wasn’t intended to be shady despite it sounding a liiittle shady.

Simon Guobadia's statement might be the best end of relationship press statement in the history of all time. 😭 https://t.co/bQm5ZT4fr9 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) February 25, 2024

Interestingly, the shocker comes just days after Porsha confirmed she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its sixteenth season.

Naturally, fans pointed to the eyebrow-raising report surrounding Simon’s fight to obtain his U.S. citizenship as the cause of Porsha’s divorce filing.

All About The Tea obtained federal court documents detailing the businessman’s “nefarious criminal activities” including multiple felonies, credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and a fake marriage to obtain a green card.

A divorce AND a deportation? Porsha travelled the world, wore diamonds all on Simon’s coins. Then left! I cannot imagine the amount of $$ he spent. 🫢 Why Porsha 😫 #RHOA #porshawilliams pic.twitter.com/nf0X3GK25M — Pat (@Stormi4Life) February 23, 2024

The site reported details dating back to the ’80s including allegations that he married a U.S. citizen and applied for an “Adjustment of Status” regarding an expired visa but was denied after INS deemed his marriage to be a “sham,” so he voluntarily left the country.

Porsha’s husband is facing deportment and she said pic.twitter.com/6a54Wirz90 — 🐦 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) February 24, 2024

All About The Tea’s report alleges that Simon will soon be deported again. You can read the entire story HERE.

Do you think Porsha knew about Simon’s alleged scams before she married him? How long do you think it will take Porsha to pop out with a new rich boo? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Porsha’s divorce filing on the flip.