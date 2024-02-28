Get Your Coins Together! Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane & Latto Set To Headline Inaugural TwoGether Land Festival In Dallas, Texas

All in ‘TwoGether’ now

After cementing itself as Atlanta’s premier summer festival, ONE Musicfest is expanding into Dallas with two-day urban music festival TwoGether Land headlined by Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, Key Glock, and Latto.

The first-year festival (in partnership with Live Nation Urban) promises an “amazing weekend of music, togetherness, and cultural celebration” on May 25th and 26th (Memorial Day weekend) at the historic Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

Other notable performers include Jeezy, Amerie, Dru Hill, Muni Long, Mariah The Scientist, Three 6 Mafia, and many more with a special Dallas All-Star set featuring Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy, and Dorrough.

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival,” said J. Carter, Founder Of ONE Musicfest. “Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest.”

In addition to the diverse lineup of artists, guests can also enjoy the TwoGether Land podcast stage featuring candid discussions and unfiltered insights from Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World, and The Smoothvega Podcast.

According to a press release, “TwoGether Land invites music lovers from all corners to unite and revel in a weekend celebrating the influence, creativity, and soul of Black music.”

With ONE Musicfest’s proven track record and major co-signs from ambassadors like DJ Khaled, TwoTogether Land is primed for success as an “extraordinary gathering that captures the very heart of the Southwest.”

For the TwoGether Land map, schedule, and full lineup, click here.