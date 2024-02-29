Bossip Video

Celebrate Black History Month with BOSSIP as we showcase black-owned cannabis brands you should try during your next dispensary visit.

As Cannabis laws change across the United States there is still a glaring disproportion in the number of black entrepreneurs in the industry. Furthermore, only 2% of the nation’s marijuana business is black-owned according to Fortune.

While the cannabis business is booming black and brown people who were unfairly impacted by the stricter laws aren’t benefiting.

For Black History Month we are highlighting black-owned cannabis operations you can support with your wallet.

If you by chance don’t smoke you can also support by purchasing apparel and other items from these brands. Also, if you would like other ways to support black-owned cannabis businesses you can visit the Small Business Development Center for more ideas.

Black-Owned Cannabis Operations You Can Support For Black History Month

VIOLA Brands

Former NBA player Al Harrington has been at the forefront of black-owned cannabis and has taken supporters on the journey with him. VIOLA Brands is rapidly expanding and has even partnered with Allen Iverson for multiple strains. If edibles are more your speed Harrington has a line named after his favorite treats from his grandmother.

Happy Eddie

Eddie Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac launched his cannabis line Happy Eddie in Maryland with the help of Curio Wellness. You can grab raw flower, pre-rolls, and more right from Far & Dotter and Pharmkent dispensaries in the state. Other dispensaries carry the line and more will be added as the brand expands. Curio Wellness is a great partner for Cannabis products as the brand focuses on products aimed at specific conditions like pain, GI issues, and insomnia.

Brown Girl Jane

Brown Girl Jane is a beauty and wellness brand with CBD-infused wellness products showcasing cannabis benefits outside of flowers. They offer a lineup of drops and anti-stress oral solutions to help decompress.

Fruit Slabs

Fruit Slabs offers affordable edibles created cannabis extracts and organic fruits, and did we mention they’re scrumptious?

Hollingsworth Cannabis

From the farm to your body the Hollingsworth family oversees every step of the experience. Even 96-year-old Dorothy Hollingsworth helps with the business to ensure quality is maintained and customers are pleased. Their flowers, pre-rolls, and C02 extracts are offered across the country.

Unique Cannabis Related Businesses You Can Support

99thfl

99thfl is the ultimate cannabis dining experience from the mind of renowned chef Miguel Trinidad. The invite-only dinners are curated around a particular strain and help you meet new people while enjoying cannabis. Additionally, If you can’t make it the dinner you can enjoy their gourmet edibles across California.

024 Candles

This candle company founded by Gena Surplus had one mission to allow her chronically ill son and others to use marijuana without the smell staying on them. She wanted everyone to enjoy cannabis without being judged for smelling like marijuana. Also, These candles not only mask the smell but neutralize the scent.