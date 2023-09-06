Bossip Video

It’s time to puff, puff, pass, Potomac, because a Real Housewife’s hubby is launching a line of cannabis products.

BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that Curio Wellness is partnering with Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac, to launch his new “Happy Eddie” cannabis line in Maryland.

The line will include cannabis flower and pre-rolls, available at Curio Wellness-owned Far & Dotter and Pharmkent dispensaries. Additional dispensaries across the state will carry the “Happy Eddie” line as well.

Founded by the Real Housewives of Potomac husband, attorney, and entrepreneur alongside Brian Albanese and Eric Brady, the “Happy Eddie” brand name was inspired by Osefo’s Real Housewives viral moment on the show last year.

As previously reported during #RHOP season 7, a woman dubbed him “happy Eddie” after alleging that he and Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett were flirtatious with her.

After laughing off the ridiculous comment alongside his wife Dr. Wendy Osefo, Eddie teased in January that he would be releasing a product line under the same name.

With the launch of “Happy Eddie”, Curio, and Osefo say they’re proudly bringing visibility to Black-owned brands, lessening social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption.

“Launching this cannabis brand is one of the most exciting things I’ve done since joining my wife, Wendy, on The Real Housewives of Potomac. It feels momentous, especially after legalization of adult use in Maryland and public attitudes surrounding cannabis continuing to change. ” said Osefo, CEO of Happy Eddie in a statement. “One brief moment, mentioning ‘Happy Eddie’ on Real Housewives, helped conceive the idea for my brand and inspired me to take the leap into the industry and I’m happy to partner exclusively with a company like Curio that shares my values.”

“We’re thrilled to launch the Happy Eddie product line across Maryland,” added Rebecca Raphael Bronfein, Chief Revenue Officer at Curio Wellness. “As a cannabis leader in Maryland, we have made it our mission to deliver safe, high quality products for recreational consumers and medical patients across the region. Personally, I love the Real Housewives of Potomac, so when Eddie approached us, we jumped at the chance to launch a new brand coming from the heart of Maryland.”

Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products. It offers a wide variety of products specifically developed to aid conditions like pain, GI issues, and insomnia.

Curio Wellness currently operates two dispensaries in Maryland; Far & Dotter in Timonium and PharmKent in Elkton, both of which opened their doors to recreational cannabis consumers earlier this year.

Maryland, will YOU be trying out Eddie Osefo’s “Happy Eddie” cannabis?