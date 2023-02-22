Bossip Video

Super Bowl Weekend has passed but some of us are still recovering from the insane festivities of that weekend. Of course, the game itself captured everyone’s attention especially since Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts put on a show and proved the future of the league is in good hands. Rihanna blessed us with her presence and held down the half-time show solo while announcing that she’s expecting baby #2. The real winner of Super Bowl Weekend however is always the activations. Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party is always a highlight of the weekend, but this time Rubin had some competition in the form of Al Harrington’s Viola Brands.

Al Harrington’s Viola Brands Launches New Edible Line During Super Bowl Weekend With Insane Activation At Sol Flower

Viola Brands brought the vibes to Arizona to help celebrate the debut of their new edible line “Grandma’s Kitchen” in AZ. The brand posted up at Sol Flower for their event but the edibles launched all throughout the valley. For their activation, they brought out food trucks, and local DJs and had insane offers. Just for Super Bowl the brand even cooked up limited edition “Chief Mango” and “Eagle Berry” edible flavors to honor the weekend.

If you missed out on the Viola Super Bowl festivities you can get a glimpse below.