Super Bowl Weekend has passed but some of us are still recovering from the insane festivities of that weekend. Of course, the game itself captured everyone’s attention especially since Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts put on a show and proved the future of the league is in good hands. Rihanna blessed us with her presence and held down the half-time show solo while announcing that she’s expecting baby #2. The real winner of Super Bowl Weekend however is always the activations. Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party is always a highlight of the weekend, but this time Rubin had some competition in the form of Al Harrington’s Viola Brands.
Al Harrington’s Viola Brands Launches New Edible Line During Super Bowl Weekend With Insane Activation At Sol Flower
Viola Brands brought the vibes to Arizona to help celebrate the debut of their new edible line “Grandma’s Kitchen” in AZ. The brand posted up at Sol Flower for their event but the edibles launched all throughout the valley. For their activation, they brought out food trucks, and local DJs and had insane offers. Just for Super Bowl the brand even cooked up limited edition “Chief Mango” and “Eagle Berry” edible flavors to honor the weekend.
If you missed out on the Viola Super Bowl festivities you can get a glimpse below.
-
Big Game Gorgeousness: Meet The Sizzling Stunners Cheering From Sunday's Super Bowl LVII Sidelines
-
Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine's Day Gifts Of 2023
-
Love & Tiddays: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Valentine’s Day 2023
-
SZA Thee Stallion Sets Off Massive Swoonami Across Social Media, Yams Yammmendously In New York Times Magazine
-
Big Blouse Energy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Super Bowl LVII
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chlöe Bailey Gets Chastised Over Chris Brown Collab; Kiely Williams Enters Chat & Trades Shade With Cantankerous Crooner
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.