NBA superstar Lebron James continued his reign on the throne on Saturday, Mar. 2, when he became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points.

James’ wife, Savannah, mother, Gloria and daughter, Zhuri, all attended to witness King James make history once again.

James netted the record-breaking basket in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Denver Nuggets, TMZ reports. The crown jewel of Akron, OH is in rare air as the “founding member” of the 40,000 point club after breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s longstanding all-time NBA scoring record of 30,000 points in February 2023.

He also accomplished a staggering 10,000 assists and 10,000 rebounds during his career. All of this on top of being, in fact, a good man, Savannah.

Though entering the NBA straight out of high school, James has managed to avoid the common pitfalls of larger-than-life sports figures. Other than magically growing a new hairline in recent years, he’s maintained a squeaky-clean public persona of one of the all-time greats and a family man.

The sports world rejoiced with praises for King James’ accomplishment. However, his team’s loss also caught a few strays in the aftermath.

Noticeably missing from the joyful noise was the billionaire baller‘s son, Bronny, Jr. The talented namesake seems busy trying to make a name for himself alongside his USC teammates. Cameras clocked James watching his son compete during a pre-game workout in the Lakers locker room. The proud papa even rocked the school’s colors while cheering him on.

How does it feel to be God’s favorite, Lebron?