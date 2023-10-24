Bossip Video

Savannah James is narrating Beats’ latest ad featuring the entire James Family and Premier League star Erling Haaland.

As the 2023 NBA season gets underway, LeBron James is heading into his 21st season and is officially the NBA’s elder statesman. Next year his firstborn son Bronny James will potentially be in the NBA alongside him, a goal that LeBron has been vocal about over the last few years.

Thanks to a new Beats ad narrated by Savannah James we now have a sneaking suspicion that LeBron has expanded his goal to also include his youngest son, Bryce. According to a press release, Erling Haaland along with Savannah, Bryce, and Zhuri have joined Beats as Brand Ambassadors.

Appropriately titled “The King and The Viking”, the ad features King James and professional soccer player Erling Haaland overcoming their naysayers.

In Savannah’s narration, she claims LeBron will play with his son in the NBA and then do it again, hinting LeBron will indeed stay in the league to play alongside Bryce. Bryce James won’t be eligible for the draft until 2026 so the King’s farewell tour is at least three years away.

The new Beats Studio series seen in the ad can be purchased at BeatsByDre.com.

Check out Betas’ “The King & The Viking” ad below.