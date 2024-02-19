Bossip Video

Last weekend LeBron James played in his 20th All-Star game and told the media he’s unsure about doing a farewell tour as he exits the NBA.

On Sunday, the goat made NBA history yet again by making his 20th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. He now holds the record for most appearances and has been selected every year in his career. It’s no secret that at this point he’s only playing against Father Time and his retirement is around the corner.

According to Sports Illustrated, in the pre-game press conference, he surprisingly opened up about retirement and how it could play out.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that many,” James said on Sunday. “I am a Laker, and I’ve been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way. I don’t have the answer to how long it will be or what uniform I’ll be wearing. Hopefully, it’s with the Lakers. It’s a great organization with so many greats. We’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming.”

When asked about a farewell tour (which he deserves), he shockingly admitted that he is undecided on which route to take and said that there are numerous factors as to why.

“I’m 50-50,” continued James. “I’m going to be honest. There are times I feel like I owe it to my fans who have been along this journey with me for two decades-plus, to be able to give them that moment, where it’s every city, and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool, but the other side—I’ve never been that great with accepting praise. It’s a weird feeling for me. I’ve never really talked about it much.”

LeBron also mentioned how other NBA greats like Kobe Bryant handled retirement when thinking of how to proceed.

“To go to each city, if that’s the case—I’ve seen Michael [Jordan]’s, I’ve seen Kobe [Bryant]’s, I’ve seen a lot of guys’ [farewell tour]—I just don’t know how I’d feel. I don’t know if I’d feel great about it. Maybe the only child in me. I don’t know.”

We know Bron wants to play with his two sons Bronny and Bryce, and that would keep him around for at least two more years. One thing is for certain, however, he will have to make a decision soon.

