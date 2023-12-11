Bossip Video

Bronny James Jr. finally made his USC hoops debut after being sidelined for months after suffering cardiac arrest.

If you’re LeBron James, you’ve had one heck of a sports-related weekend filled with tons of emotions. On Saturday, he helped the Lakers win the inaugural NBA in-season tournament while securing another MVP award and helped his teammates secure an extra $500K in their paychecks.

Less than 24 hours later, James was courtside to watch his oldest son Bronny Jr. make his college basketball debut. Bronny has missed the majority of the season with USC after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

It was determined the cause of his medical emergency was a congenital heart defect and after undergoing surgery to fix the condition, he was sidelined.

According to ESPN, Bronny made his debut on Sunday and even put on a bit of a show.

Bronny apparently sent the crow into a frenzy when he delivered his Pops’ signature “chase-down block” during the game.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” James, said per ESPN. “Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life. “I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They’ve been with me since the start and I just want to say I’m thankful for them.”

He did not take any questions from the media.

Bronny only played 16 minutes due to minute restrictions but made great use of every second. He finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, and a block.

After the game, Bronny’s superstar dad penned a special message about the moment and told his IG followers how proud he was of his son.

“@bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!” wrote LeBron. “Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!!

