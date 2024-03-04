Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good took their love from the courtroom to their red carpet debut, confirming they’re still going strong and “in love.”

Despite a shocking start amid the Marvel star’s reckless assault and harassment trial, the couple was all smiles for their first appearance since his conviction. On Sunday, Majors and Good spoke to Extra on the red carpet for the 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon in L.A.

They were particularly excited to honor Traffik and Fatale filmmaker Deon Taylor. The African American Film Critics Association recognized Taylor for his prolific contributions to the the film and TV industry.

“It is important to celebrate just Black entertainers people who are bringing their unique view, unique way of sharing, of storytelling,” Good said. “We are here tonight celebrating Deon, so we are really excited about that. He has been a mentor and a big brother to us.”

Tyrese Gibson and Hilary Swank presented Taylor with the Horizon Award. Other honorees included Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner and iconic choreographer Fatima Robinson.

“I would say ditto and add just the fellowship, letting everybody know we are here. We make beautiful art and the contribution that’s made to the film landscape is grown by the contributions of many of the people in this room. We are happy to be here,” Majors added, sharing his optimism about the Oscars becoming more diverse.

The celebrity couple is still going strong after nearly a year. When asked about their relationship, Majors said they’re “in love… We’re doing good, thanks for asking.”

The Harlem actress added, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

It sounds like they’re almost due for an anniversary dinner soon. It’s about time for the lovebirds to spin the block on Red Lobster.

While his love life seems solid, Majors’ legal issues are not behind him yet. The Creed III star is scheduled for sentencing in his assault conviction in April.