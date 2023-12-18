Bossip Video

UPDATED — 4:50 PM 12/18/2023

It’s an unfortunate wrap for Jonathan Majors’ future at Disney/Marvel Studios.

THR reports that the actor, 34, is officially out at Marvel after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. It’s unclear if Majors’ character Kang The Conqueror, a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be recast.

Kang was a central character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Disney+’s Loki series. Majors was also set to lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for May 1, 2026.

This update is still developing…

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial ended Monday afternoon with a conviction of reckless assault and harassment.

It took a New York jury about five hours over three days to deliberate. With new girlfriend Meagan Good literally and figuratively standing behind Majors, the verdict was read. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the jury found Majors guilty of assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment.

Majors was found not guilty of another count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The four counts stem from an altercation with Majors’ ex-girlfriend and former Marvel co-worker Grace Jabbari. He faced up to a year behind bars for the misdemeanor charges.

Police arrested Majors on March 25 for domestic violence after he claimed to find her unconscious in their apartment. She went to the hospital to treat her injuries, including a laceration behind her ear and a bruised, fractured finger.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a statement about the trial shortly after the jury delivered the verdict.

“At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” Bragg said. “Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

The Incident That Led To Jonathan Majors’ Arrest And Criminal Charges

Jabbari testified that Majors caused these injuries in the back of a car the night before in an alleged altercation. She claimed that it started with an argument over another woman texting him, “Oh, how I wish to be kissing you.” She said when she tried to take his phone, the Creed III star pried her fingers back, twisted her arm, and hit her in the head to get the phone back.

The harassment charge came from the allegation that Majors slammed Jabbari back into the car as she tried to leave. Surveillance footage captured this action and subsequent foot chase but not the backseat altercation. Jabbari claimed she chased the actor to find out who sent the text.

As Jabbari stated in the texts Majors’ attorneys released shortly after the arrest, she tried to deflect blame from the action star. However, the state of New York pressed charges against him.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry’s cross-examination of Jabbari also opened the door to text messages related to another alleged altercation. Her vague questioning about why Jabbari initially claimed she didn’t know what caused her injuries allowed prosecutors to introduce messages from 2022 into evidence.

While the couple was in London last year, they exchanged messages about Jabbari seeking medical attention for a head injury. In the shocking conversation, he seemingly admitted to causing the injury and worried that a hospital visit would trigger an investigation. Majors threatened to commit suicide “if you go to the hospital.”

Majors did not testify during the trial. He denied all allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jabbari’s protective order against Majors remains in place.

Jonathan Majors’ sentencing is set for Feb. 6.