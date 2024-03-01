Two of the STARZ of BMF are exclusively dishing on season 3 which details the organization’s empire expansion, and a certain singer getting into character; “Hawaiian silky” strands and all.

BMF’s third season kicked off TODAY, March 1 on STARZ, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. is ready to continue embodying his famed father. This time in addition to being joined by Da’Vinchi who portrays Big Meech’s brother, Terry Flenory, Lil Meech also worked alongside several cast additions.

Amongst those BMF newbies was Ne-Yo who portrays Rodney “Greeny” Green, an Atlanta pimp who introduces Meech to not only the city’s strip club culture but the ins and outs of the underworld down south.

According to Ne-Yo, while “Greeny” may look like a flamboyant slick talker, his character is more than meets the eye.

“Pimp is such a strong word [for “Greeny], I prefer entrepreneur,” he told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada with a laugh. “He’s about that almighty dollar in every way, shape, form, fashion. And cats like that can be helpful, and useful, but also dangerous.’Cause it’s definitely business first with him, friendship, relationship, second.”

He also spoke on getting into character and gave a shoutout to the show’s hair and wardrobe that gave him “Greeny’s” signature (lace front) strands and outlandish attire.

“Getting into the character was honestly pretty easy,” Ne-Yo told BOSSIP. “They gave me enough information to go off of because the character is based off of an actual person. So they gave me enough information to go off of and then enough artistic leeway to kind of do my own thing with it.” “I gotta give much props to the people to do the hair over there and the people that do the clothes over there because that was all them. Greeny’s whole look, it was definitely an experience. I’ve never worn a lace front wig before and I never will again,” he added with a laugh. “I’m gonna say that it’s a different experience and for the role, it made sense and I’m happy I did it because, again, I feel like as an actor, you want people to see the character you’re portraying.I don’t want people to look at this and be like, ‘Oh, Ne-Yo’ I want them to see Greeny” and I feel like the addition of the Hawaiian silky, that’s definitely gonna help that.”

As for Lil Meech, he may not have had to transform to play his father Big Meech dramatically, but viewers will see his character’s continued transformation into a power player in Atlanta.

“I’m telling the Atlanta story because he left his hometown, left his brother, his whole family, his kids. his baby mom to go to Atlanta because he believed Atlanta was the number one spot for expansion,” Meech told BOSSIP. “You know, Atlanta is the hub of the United States with all freeways leading to all parts of the country. But it’s a new city that he knows nothing about. So he has to come and he has to use the right tactics and his charisma in the right way.”

BMF season 3 premieres Friday, March 1, at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.