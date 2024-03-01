Bossip Video

A BMF love triangle is continuing in season 3 and the actors who bring the story to life are detailing Terry’s actions and the consequences that come with it.

In today’s premiere, watchers of the STARZ series are once again seeing that Terry (Da’Vinchi) is still in love with Markisha (La La) and it could cost him his life. After ignoring Saint’s warning to stay away from Boom’s wife, Saint does a drive-by on the couple leaving Markisha critically injured.

While Terry is worried about her while she’s in the hospital, the BMF boss’ pregnant baby’s mother Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell) is irate and couldn’t care less about Markisha’s well-being.

According to Da’Vinchi, La La, and Sidney Mitchell who spoke to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, there’s more drama to come between the three this season. Not only that, but viewers will also see a different side of Terry now that he’s left to run BMF in Detroit amid Meech’s move to Atlanta.

Below the three actors talk about Terry’s love triangle and Da’Vinchi tells BOSSIP which of the ladies would be a better match for the hustler.

BOSSIP: Da’Vinchi, this season we’ll see Terry step into being an even bigger boss now that Meech has moved on to Atlanta. How important is it for him to establish that he’s the top dog in Detroit?

Da’Vinchi: I think it’s very important. The lifestyle that they live, when you are in the streets like that, you got to make sure you’re in search for dominance and show no signs of weakness or fear. So in the beginning of this season, Terry’s on 10, he want to make sure he deliver that job properly and nobody think he’s sweet. He’s already the younger brother. He’s young, so he’s portraying this fearless character to make sure everyone can see that he can do the job.

La La, Markisha is still riding with Terry, despite the obvious threats as we saw in the finale from Boom’s goons. Now, why is she willing to take such a risk and still ride so hard for Terry?

La La: It’s called being in love. I think we all do crazy things when we’re in love, and I think that’s why so many women can relate to the character and this dynamic because there’s so many elements of this relationship that are super toxic and dangerous, but at the core, there’s a genuine love and I think Markisha just always feels a responsibility to have to take care of Terry, and I think that’s part of the attraction, that she’s taking care of him and teaching him how to be a man. So I think that’s some of the things that keep her around.

Absolutely, and I’m glad you brought up that she’s taking care of Terry because I definitely see that. I see her almost being a mentor in addition to being a lover for Terry. Are we going to see more of that this season?

La La: Yeah, for sure. For sure. A lot of teaching, she tells him if you want to boss up, this is what you need to do. There’s definitely a lot of that happening.

Now Sydney, LaWanda is unfortunately still part of this love triangle and all she really wants to do is have her family. Is she still hopeful that Terry is going to see what she sees and leave the streets alone and come back to her?

Sydney Mitchell: Yes and no. I think she is holding on to the hope of having the father of her child around and in the home, but I do think we might see a little shift this season of her coming to the realization that things might be a little different.

One thing I also noticed last season, Sydney, was that LaWanda had some support from Ms. Lucille. I think they bonded over being moms for sure. Is she still going to have her back this season?

Sydney Mitchell: I think Lucille and LaWanda can relate a lot on what they’re going through with their men, so they definitely have a lot in common, and that’s why Lucille always has her back. So Lucille is riding it out this season. She’s, I think Team LaWanda, but like I said, things get tricky, so we’ll have to see. I don’t want to give much away.

Da’Vinchi, I want to pose the same question that I gave to La La to you. Obviously, Terry wants to be the big top dog in Detroit, but he is putting himself in harm’s way by being with Markisha. Why is he willing to risk it all like this?

Da’Vinchi: I think he’s just young and dumb. And Markisha, there’s a fascination there with Markisha. She’s a beautiful woman that’s more mature than he is. He’s learning so much from her. She already worked, but she was with other drug dealers and stuff like that. So she has a wisdom and experience that he’s like, “Yo, I like this.” And then I think she’s buying into his own belief of wanting to like, “Yo, I’m a man. People need to stop treating me like a kid. I’m a grown man.” I think she helps make that reality more real.

Now Da’Vinchi, I’m going to put you on the spot here. If Terry was calling you, if this is present day, he’s calling you for advice, he’s like, “Man, I don’t know what to do. I got Markisha, I got LaWanda,” in your opinion, who is ultimately the better match for him?

Da’Vinchi: Hey, watch out. Watch out. (laughs) You about to get him into trouble, What’s your job here? This is a gossip page, right? I plead the Fifth…

Not the Fifth!

Da’Vinchi: I would tell him just, “Yo, you got to pick one. Whoever you started having kids with, you got to either stay with her. If you don’t love her, then you better cut that one off. But choose one, stop dabbling back and forth.” That’s what I would tell him.

Okay, good answer. Played it nice and safe, right in the middle.

Da’Vinchi: You guys set me up. That’s crazy!

Lastly, people are very excited about a third season of BMF. For each of you, and I’ll start with you, Da’Vinchi, why do you think people keep tuning in to this series? Is it because it’s telling a story about a real-life criminal organization? What do you think has drawn people to this show?

Da’Vinchi: It’s history. This really happened, and I think a lot of people was affected by the BMF movement in one way or another. Whether you were born around that time or whether you were a toddler around that time, but I’m sure you got older siblings, aunties, uncles that was affected by it in some way, and the way they affected the hip hop culture I think is insane. So that’s why everybody’s, they’re drawn to it because just one of those stories that’s never been told in this way before. So it’s just leaving everybody to be like, “Yo, we can’t wait to see the next season.” La La: Well, I would say on the outside it’s like, “Oh, okay, criminal organization, two brothers that built this drug empire.” But at the core, the story is about family and love and loyalty, and I think those are elements that everyone could relate to, whether you’ve ever been even attached or close to any kind of criminal activity. It’s about family and love and loyalty. And again, those are just elements that everyone could relate to and you see the different dynamics that happen even between the brothers. And I just think it’s such an interesting story to follow, what ultimately happened to them as a result of being a family, but all of these outside things that were going on, I think that’s really the story of BMF.

Sydney: To piggyback off what La La said, I think originally it was more of a drug dealing show. Everybody thought that’s what it was going to be, but from what I’ve heard, people really are gravitated toward the women as well. So it’s become a family thing. And we added Detective Jin, and so she’s tapped into the Asian community. We have a few characters this season that are going to bring more communities in, and I think us having some big stars on it as well, and having the whole music industry tied to it is really going to draw people in more this season too. So like I said, I think just the whole family dynamic and the action, everything, it draws people toward the show a lot.

BMF season 3 premiered today Friday, March 1, at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it debuted on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.