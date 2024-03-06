This season of BMF continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), and two of the show’s stars are dishing on the Flenory family’s drama.

Season two watchers were shocked when Charles (Russell Hornsby) stepped out on his wife Lucille (Michole Briana White) delving the embattled Flenorys further into shambles.

Now we’ll continue to see the fallout from his infidelity as Lucille tries to pick up the pieces of her shattered heart.

Luckily she’s got the support of her daughter Nicole (Laila D. Pruitt)—even if Nicole is more “rebellious” this season.

“It’s interesting because I think both our characters kind of parallel this year and we’re both discovering and finding ourselves and giving ourselves permission to do different things,” Michole told BOSSIP. “And yet, I think for Lucille, it takes her some time to really understand and appreciate that about Nicole because, you know, we were talking about her being a little rebellious and selfless. I still you know want her to be a kid and to kind of keep her place a little bit but she is growing up and it’s hard to let her go sometimes and to allow her to to do some of those things and sometimes I think she a little fast,” she added with a laugh. “She gets too big for her britches sometimes.”

“You’ll see her make her own independent decisions for better or worse,” chimed in Laila. “I think that as a teenager, at a certain point, you just sort of have to grow up and realize that everyone around you is doing what they want to do. And so why not?”

Michole also added that viewers will see Lucille grow “quite a bit” this season as she tries to cope with Charles’ cheating.

“She’s stepping into her own and and empowering herself,” Michole told BOSSIP. “It takes her a minute to really weigh things out of what she really wants to do. It’s challenging, but it’s exciting to watch her change and grow and make different decisions than she’s ever made and you know, I think she deserves to kind of do some things differently.”

BMF season 3 airs on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.