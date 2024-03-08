It’s another #BlackMafiaFriday and the series’ showrunner is dishing on star-studded recurring characters, Lil Meech and the fate of last season’s villain.

BMF’s showrunner Heather Zuhlke is excited for fans to see what the series has coming next and she told Managing Editor Dani Canada about fresh faces on the cast.

As previously reported Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, and Cynthia Bailey have all joined the series and Zuhlke is excited for fans to see the new additions.

“You know, Saweetie’s character was really special for me. I kind of combined a little bit of my back story and Randy Huggins’ mom’s back story, and got to collide all those things and it was great to collaborate with her. 2 Chainz; that’s my guy, we’re both Virgos we found out we’re two days apart and [2] Chainz was around during the BMF times too and he’s very good friends with Big Meech so I’m always looking for ways as a storyteller to make things more meaningful for all of us.”

The showrunner also spoke on last season’s villain Lamar having an unexpected fate. While some fans thought he would have a final (deadly) showdown with Meech, Meech plied him with crack cocaine and made him a drug addict instead.

According to Zuhlke, the BMF writing team wanted that part of the story to be somewhat historically accurate considering that Big Meech never faced murder charges.

“Big Meech and Terry were not convicted of any violent crimes, so we always stay true to that story,” she said. “We always have other people pulling the trigger. When I worked on Power, Ghost and Tommy; they could kill everybody. That’s not who our hero is so we always have to elevate our storytelling. And that’s where I think we try and keep things authentic into who our heroes were in real life; guys who truly loved on the family, who actually elevated others and gave back. So that’s what we did.”

Watch our exclusive with Heather Zuhlke!

BMF season 3 airs on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.