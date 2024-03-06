Bossip Video

Sarunas Jackson’s restraining order petition against Keke Palmer was dismissed again, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. This time, the case was scrapped due to the actor’s failure to appear before the court.

A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 29, where Jackson, 33, would have been allowed to argue his case for a restraining order against the Nope star. However, due to his no-show, the judge immediately “dismissed” the petition, Radar Online noted.

In February, the judge reportedly gave the Insecure star extra time to submit documents needed for his case when he failed to submit them by the deadline.

What was in Sarunas Jackson’s petition?

As previously reported, in January, Jackson — the brother of Palmer’s former boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson – filed a restraining order against the 30-year-old actress, accusing the star of harassment, but his petition was swiftly denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Inside the filing, Jackson accused Palmer of making “foul claims” of “sexual abuse” against him shortly after the actress broke up with his younger brother, Darius, in October 2023. Jackson vehemently denied the allegations.

“I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family & myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public. I have the emails to prove [it]. We have had banging at our door from strangers,” he penned in his petition.

The California native also claimed that Palmer “harassed & stalked” his family and friends on social media. According to the Games People Play alum, Palmer’s alleged behavior has caused irreparable damage to his career.

“She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies,” he added.

In the petition, Sarunas asked for the court to restrict Palmer’s contact with him and to ban her from speaking “publicly or privately” about him and members of his family. The Hollywood actor reportedly attached a letter to the petition that was sent from Palmer’s legal team to Darius’ lawyer. In the letter, the actress expressed concerns about her son, Leodis, being around Darius’ family. Palmer and Darius welcomed their son Leodis in February 2023.

The two-time Emmy Award winner cited DomiNque Perry’s abuse allegations against Jackson as an example of why contact should be limited between Darius and baby Leodis. Perry — who shares a daughter with Jackson — alleged that she endured “undeserved stress” as well as “mental and physical abuse” when she and the actor were together, according to a declaration filed in November 2023. She also alleged that the Good Trouble star choked her during a 2020 dispute.