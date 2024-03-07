Bossip Video

Nelly reflects on his historic run in hip-hop and proclaims his era was the ‘Toughest Era In Hip-hop ever” when compared to other eras.

LeBron James and his barbershop talk show The Shop will return this week with new episodes. The show has bounced around platforms recently but found a home on YouTube. The next episode features St. Louis native Nelly opening up about the competition during his historic 2000s run.

According to Complex, Nelly alleged his era in the 2000s was the hardest era to make it in hip-hop.

“You gotta understand, my era of music was the toughest era in hip-hop ever. Ever!” said Nelly. “When I put out songs, I had to go against DMX, JAY-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Luda – all of us are fighting for one spot. So from 99 to like 2008, 10? It’s the hardest era ever.”





Of course, his statement is his opinion but it’s hard to disagree with him. It was a royal rumble for the consumer’s hard-earned money in his era. Furthermore, fans had to get in the car and travel to the nearest CD store to purchase music. CDs weren’t cheap then and in many cases, fans only purchased one album at a time.





Also, Nelly held his own during that era and his album Country Grammar is certified Diamond by the RIAA. When East Coast and West Coast artists thrived and the South was just getting started, Nelly held it down for the Midwest.

In the clip below, you can watch him explain how hard it was competing in hip-hop during his era.