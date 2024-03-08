Bossip Video

After attending the Chiefs vs Dolphins game in record-freezing weather some fans reportedly need amputations.

On their quest to become back-to-back Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs had to get a win against the Dolphins in freezing temperatures. For the Dolphins it was a vastly different environment than playing in Sunny Miami.

For fans, it was a brutal experience but they still showed up to support their favorite teams.

According to CBS Sports, some fans are paying the price for enduring the freezing temperatures. Dr. Megan L. Garcia from Kansas City’s Grossman Burn Center spoke about the negative outcome some fans are facing for braving the freezing temperatures.

She revealed that 70% of patients who left with frostbite injuries are “being advised to schedule amputations.”

Reportedly when the game started the temperature was -4 degrees with a wind chill of -27 degrees. There’s nothing like team spirit but you should never put your health at risk for any reason, especially football. Watching the game from the comfort of your own home with the heat blasting is not only more enjoyable but also a safer option.

Perhaps the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII will make the fans feel better about the situation. If you’re a Dolphins fan not only did your team lose but you almost froze to death watching it happen.

Do you think the NFL should revisit its weather guidelines before the upcoming season begins?