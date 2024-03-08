*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Social media is ABLAZE over the audacity-filled Love Is Blind finale where serially unserious Clay told AD that he wasn’t ready for marriage during their “wedding” after playing in her face the entire season.

Blinded by love, AD ignored all of Clay’s red flags (and some were bright red) while showing up as her her authentic self which wasn’t enough for Clay who admitted to having unpacked issues stemming from his father’s chronic cheating.

Clay cheesing like this just to embrass AD is what is getting me. #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/mgd9adBpcL — MISS KAY👑 (@khethiii_m) March 6, 2024

clay stank ass was able to let AD say I do, reject her in front of everyone and walk away scratch free….. why nobody beat his ass on that altar???? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/hzOfr5GCLw — love 💌 is seeing hozier 🍉 (@hozussy) March 8, 2024

Clay was waiting for AD to make him feel better for how he done her, all he cares about is not feeling guilty or looking like the bad guy just like his father, no accountability, FEEL LIKE A PIECE OF 💩 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/iyL3qEAtEy — BrownSkinHoney (@brwnsknhney) March 6, 2024

Leading up to the not-very-shocking finale, we caught up with Clay who revealed why he chose not to marry AD at the altar.

Clay: I thought a lot of things about the marriage, I felt like with the timeline there were a lot of these things in my head and I felt like the one thing that I knew for sure was that me and AD had an electric chemistry, however I just didn’t feel as though it was the right time for us to be married. I thought that some holes in our relationship weren’t addressed. A lot of stuff that wasn’t aired on film, a lot of stuff that I didn’t say, because I did want to make sure that she was presented in the best light. I didn’t want to talk about these certain things on camera because I just didn’t think it really mattered in the grand scheme of things. I did want to continue dating her outside of the whole show because I thought we did really have a strong and electric dynamic, but AD, I think the wedding was a lot for her, with me saying no to her in front of her family, it was a little traumatic. I’m definitely sympathetic to her not wanting to continue our relationship.

He also addressed that now-infamous scene between his mother (who didn’t know the extent of Clay’s father’s cheating until the show aired) and father (who some may describe as an OG f-boy who passed the gene to his son).

This moment between Clay’s parents- his mum and dad- is single-handedly the best part of the season. It also shows how deep betrayal goes beyond just the physical #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/m50imLI8jq — P0liticalbaby 🇵🇸 (@mao_0k) March 6, 2024

Clay: I was a little nervous about that being filmed. You’re always a little nervous when your family trauma or drama goes on the TV screen. We’ve been preparing ourselves and everything that I said on camera was true, even me expressing the fact that my dad groomed me as a kid, that was really the first time I’ve said that out loud. I kind of held that deep in me and I realized that for me to get to the next stage and be able to be to the point where I can marry AD I need to relieve some of these demons that I have, because I don’t even feel like men can be faithful. I think that as preparation as this show was coming out we definitely had a lot of conversations, however with my dad it’s a little bit dicey. We still haven’t had that conversation she [Clay’s mom] was asking him to have. We didn’t have that conversation yet. Me and my dad have a great relationship and even with me, it’s a little bit hesitant approaching him authentically like, ‘Hey dad we probably need to talk about this, because this is messing me up.’ I do believe when my dad sees the scene that happened on Episode 7 and also the the scene at the wedding I do think he’ll probably have that conversation with me and we’ll probably you know try to seek some healing together.

Whether Clay and AD are actually DONE done remains to be seen but a social media user sparked chitter-chatter with a video of the two seemingly still together.

I guess miss AD stayed after Clay said NO at the altar #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/qbh5x7s5wS — WeOnSmoke (@WeonsmokeCo) March 6, 2024

Either way, we’ll find out when the Season 6 reunion airs next Wednesday, March 13th on Netflix. But, until then, you can stream all 12 episodes on the streamer and check out social media’s epic DRAGGING of Clay on the flip.