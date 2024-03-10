Bossip Video

The Married To Medicine messiness continues on Part 2 of the Season 10 reunion, with Sweet Tea accusing Heavenly of hiding infidelity while the men enter the chat to confront Damon and Kema.

After Phaedra and Quad felt the heat in the beginning of the reunion, it’s time for some other controversial couples to take the hot seat. In new sneak peeks from Bravo, Sweet Tea continues to turn the tables on the M2M OGs. This time, Tea comes for Heavenly, doubling down on accusations that Damon cheated on her.

“Tea, you have been busy voicing your opinions on Heavenly and Damon’s marriage on your Instagram,” Andy Cohen said, reintroducing a clip of her claims.

“But we know that your husband has cheated on you. You even told me, Heavenly, that when Mariah said she had receipts [on Damon], you believed Mariah! You told me you believed it! So that leads me to believe that he has cheated,” Sweet Tea said on her social media.

While the women’s exchange gets heated on the reunion set, their husbands get to the bottom of it backstage. Damon confirms that he knew about the allegations, but confronts Dr. G about questioning his character after years of friendship.

“My thing is, I’ve known him for 10 years. Do you think I’m a cheater? Then say it,” Damon challenged in a tense moment. “Bruh, I don’t know what you doing,” Dr. G responded, trying to avoid the drama. “Nobody knows the inner workings of a person’s relationship.”

Damon presses him for an answer, with the rest of the husbands chiming in to demand a “yes or no.” Check out the clip below to see if they made peace faster than their wives onstage.

The Men Of Married To Medicine Take The Stage And Confront Kema’s Comments

Unlike fan complaints about Part 1, the next episode of the reunion has more accountability to go around. When the men take the stage, Kema takes the summer jam screen for his seemingly sexist comments about American women “running things for too long.”

Eugene “took exception to” Kema claiming “women are doing too much.” The newcomer corrects that the context was “in relationships, not society in general.” After harping on gender roles throughout the season, the excuse didn’t fly for Eugene or Andy.

“When I said it, I meant it in a relationship standpoint. Like between a married man and a married woman,” Kema continued. “Obviously we don’t live in a matriarchy.”

Eugene continued standing on anti-sexist business.

“In my opinion, me and my wife are equals in our home. But that doesn’t make me less of a man because I value her and think she’s on the same level as I,” he added about Simone.

Kema fired back that he doesn’t believe a true “50/50 relationship” is possible when a couple disagrees because someone should have that “veto power.” Unsurprisingly, he thinks a man needs to tip the scales in a serious decision.

Damon chimed in that “good leaders don’t have to say anything” because it’s not about making the most noise.

An audience question asked Kema if Alicia was his first American woman if he thought he could “train” them. See what Kema about the “culture shock” with Alicia in the clip below.

The rest of the episode includes Quad still trying to make amends and a shocking surprise guest.

Part 2 of the Married To Medicine Season 10 reunion airs Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PTâ€¯ on Bravo.