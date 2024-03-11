Bossip Video

The biggest and brightest stars descended upon The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to celebrate all of the 2024 Oscar winners at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party on March 10. Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Flava Flav were some of the big celebs that popped out for the glitzy event.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph partied the night away after winning her first Oscar.

After winning her first-ever Oscar, Randolph, raced over to the Annenberg, holding her statute proud as she posed and partied with the whos who of Hollywood. On Sunday, the 37-year-old star snagged an award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in The Holdovers.

After changing out of her glamorous Louis Vuitton gown, Randolph slipped into a black dress adorned with shiny embellishments for the Vanity Fair soiree. The Hollywood standout paired the look with a stunning updo, light foundation, and fierce black lipstick.

Billie Eilish chopped it up with Flava Flav

Billie Eilish, 22, was also on a high after grabbing her second Oscar statue. The crooner became the youngest two-time Oscar winner after she won Best Original Song for her song, ”What Was I Made For,” a tune featured in the Barbie Movie soundtrack. One picture taken at the Vanity Fair After Party captured Eilish schmoozing about the star-studded crowd, proudly clutching her Oscar.

At one point, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker bumped shoulders with rapper, Flava Flav and singer, Jon Batiste. The former Public Enemy rhymer gave the young singer a clock that looked similar to his signature clock chain, adorned with a Barbie logo inside. The pair laughed and looked like they were having a ball interacting with one another.

According to CNN, attendees chowed down on delicious burgers courtesy of California-based fast food chain, In-N-Out, at the invite-only party. Director Steven Spielberg and a slew of stars happily posed with burgers before taking a bite.

Reality TV maven Kim Kardashian was also in attendance. The SKIMS co-founder, 43, wore a dramatic white gown courtesy of Balenciaga paired with light accessories. Kim and her famous mother Kris Jenner could be seen posing alongside billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, his fiancé Lauren Sánchez, Sofia Vergara, Demi Lovato, and Lenny Kravitz.

Vergara gushed about the star-studded photo opp on Instagram writing, “Party People!”

Usher, Tyrese, Ice Spice, and Cardi B were a few other stars who attended the Vanity Fair bash. Check out a few pictures below.

Looks like this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars After Party was a ton of fun. Would you pull up if you had an invitation?