Bossip Video
1 of 11

96th Academy Awards Live Telecast

Source: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Last night’s star-studded Oscars show was a shenanigan-stuffed spectacle bustling with Ryan Gosling‘s Kenergy, classic Hollywood glamour, and history-making moments like Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.

Check out her soul-stirring acceptance speech below:

Past winners Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, and Mary Steenburgen presented the award to Randolph who moved the audience to tears with her testimony.

“God is so good. I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said after taking the stage.

“I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theatre department. There’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

The 37-year-old also leaned on her grandmother for inspiration in the film (directed by Alexander Payne) and wore the matriarch’s glasses to bring to life the character of Mary Lamb–a grieving mother staying at the Barton Academy boarding school over winter break.

“I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and been there for me, who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself,” she continued. “I thank you for seeing me.”

Other buzzy highlights of the night included Oppenheimer winning almost everything, Al Pacino‘s hilariously aloof Best Picture award presentation, and Ryan Gosling shutting down the stage with a rousing performance of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie.

Check it out below:

Oh, and for those who forgot or weren’t born yet, Ryan has been shutting down stages since his Mickey Mouse Club days in the ’80s.

What was your fave moment from the star-studded show? Will you be checking out any of the nominated films? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from Oscars night 2024 on the flip.

https://twitter.com/itsKARY_/status/1767020230050537556

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Entertainment
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.