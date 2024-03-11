Last night’s star-studded Oscars show was a shenanigan-stuffed spectacle bustling with Ryan Gosling‘s Kenergy, classic Hollywood glamour, and history-making moments like Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.

Check out her soul-stirring acceptance speech below:

Past winners Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, and Mary Steenburgen presented the award to Randolph who moved the audience to tears with her testimony.

“God is so good. I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said after taking the stage. “I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theatre department. There’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph tearing up while Lupita Nyong’o praises her on the Oscars stage…I need a moment pic.twitter.com/GnLL3Eg99o — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 10, 2024

The 37-year-old also leaned on her grandmother for inspiration in the film (directed by Alexander Payne) and wore the matriarch’s glasses to bring to life the character of Mary Lamb–a grieving mother staying at the Barton Academy boarding school over winter break.

“I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and been there for me, who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself,” she continued. “I thank you for seeing me.”

It’s truly Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s world and we just get the pleasure of living in it pic.twitter.com/T3cHMG4ys6 — DIDU (@muglare) March 11, 2024

Other buzzy highlights of the night included Oppenheimer winning almost everything, Al Pacino‘s hilariously aloof Best Picture award presentation, and Ryan Gosling shutting down the stage with a rousing performance of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie.

Check it out below:

Oh, and for those who forgot or weren’t born yet, Ryan has been shutting down stages since his Mickey Mouse Club days in the ’80s.

Ya'll must have forgotten Ryan Gosling sang Jodeci on The Mickey Mouse Club like the rent was due. That man been had the juice on stage. #Oscars2024📷 https://t.co/jYTzJcSeGF — Lenora Houseworth (@LenoraSheWrote) March 11, 2024

What was your fave moment from the star-studded show? Will you be checking out any of the nominated films? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from Oscars night 2024 on the flip.