Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 96th annual Academy Awards that went down last night March 10.
Awards season is still going strong and last night the 96th annual Academy Awards went down live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer headed into the evening with 11 nominations and left with seven wins. Robert Downey Jr. finally took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the film. Also, Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.
According to Vulture, Billie Eilish made history by winning her second Oscar for her musical contributions to Barbie while Cillian Murphy did as well becoming the first-ever Irish-born winner.
You can see the full list of winners below.
All The Oscar Winners From The 96th Academy Awards
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer (Winner)
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer (Winner)
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening — Nyad
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Emma Stone — Poor Things (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer (Winner)
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers (Winner)
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction (Winner)
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (Winner)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (Winner)
Society of the Snow
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (Winner)
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest (Winner)
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” — Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie
“It Never Went Away” — American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For” — Barbie (Winner)
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko (Winner)
Best Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Winner)
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop (Winner)
NÇŽi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol (Winner)
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) (Winner)
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron (Winner)
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
